Successful engagement of Serbian Armed Forces contingent in peacekeeping mission in Sinai

The Ministry of Defence announced today that members of the Serbian Armed Forces, who have been engaged in the international peacekeeping operation in the Sinai Peninsula since February of this year, have returned to Serbia after successfully completing their participation in that mission and handing over their duties to a new contingent.

