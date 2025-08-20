Lawrence Achieves One of Nation’s Largest Reductions in Unsheltered Homelessness

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has officially verified a 63% reduction in unsheltered homelessness for the Douglas County region in a single year. The City of Lawrence — in collaboration with community members invested in this issue — has achieved one of the largest year-over-year decreases reported anywhere in the country.

Between January 2024 and January 2025, nearly 100 Lawrence community members moved from living outdoors into shelter or housing. For a community of just over 100,000 residents, this achievement represents a significant impact — on par with larger metropolitan areas moving thousands of people indoors within the same timeframe.

Most communities report only single-digit or low double-digit reductions each year. Comparable reductions to Lawrence’s typically take multiple years:

Palm Springs, CA: 63% reduction over three years

Denver, CO: 45% reduction over two years

The Douglas County region achieved a 63% reduction in just 12 months.

Lawrence also had the lowest number of newcomers to the system, which speaks to our residency policy, and is critically important as we advance out of higher rates of unsheltered homelessness.

“This milestone reflects a community-wide effort, featuring strong partnerships across agencies participating in multidisciplinary outreach,” said Misty Bosch-Hastings, Director of Homeless Solutions, City of Lawrence. “It’s more than a number. It’s nearly 100 of our neighbors no longer sleeping outside, now connected to care and on the path to stability.”

The progress stems from a community-wide commitment, scaled access to services and a coordinated service model, including:

Multidisciplinary outreach teams that bring healthcare, behavioral health, and housing navigation directly to people living outdoors.

Coordinated shelter pathways that align access to shelter and services across providers to reduce barriers to housing.

Strong partnerships and collaboration across the City of Lawrence, Douglas County, Bert Nash Community Mental Health Center, Lawrence Community Shelter, and many others invested in the health and wellness of their neighbors.

By the Numbers — Douglas County PIT Count 2025

63% — Reduction in unsheltered homelessness (142 to 52 people)

30% — Reduction in total homelessness (414 to 290 people)

81% — Have lived in Douglas County more than a year

130 — People meeting HUD’s definition of chronic homelessness

21% — Employed but still homeless

38% — Experiencing homelessness for the first time

$1,284.66 — Average monthly income of those reporting income

10 — Unaccompanied youth (under 25)

Through our commitment to the A Place for Everyone plan to reach functional zero in homelessness in our community, the City of Lawrence is working toward a community where all residents have access to safety, dignity, and opportunity. With a continuum of outreach, shelter, supportive housing, and wraparound care, Lawrence is advancing long-term solutions to homelessness with measurable impact.

The Kansas Statewide Homeless Coalition publishes PIT Count data on their website.

