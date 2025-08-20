PayCompass Promotes Chris Torres to Chief Operating Officer

Chris Torres, COO, PayCompass

Torres, a proven leader in sales and operations, steps into the COO role to align teams, scale growth, and enhance the #AgentFirst experience.

Chris has been a catalyst for growth since joining PayCompass.” — Justin Volrath, CEO

TEMPE, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PayCompass is pleased to announce the promotion of Chris Torres to Chief Operating Officer (COO). Torres, who has been with PayCompass for over three years, most recently served as Chief Sales Officer (CSO). In that role, he led sales strategy and execution, strengthened Agent engagement, and contributed to record-setting growth.As COO, Torres will oversee the company’s day-to-day operations, ensuring alignment between sales, service, and operational teams to deliver a seamless Agent experience. He will work closely with PayCompass leadership to implement strategies that drive efficiency, scale operations, and sustain the company’s #AgentFirst culture.“Chris has been a catalyst for growth since joining PayCompass,” said Justin Volrath, Founder and CEO of PayCompass. “His blend of technical expertise, operational insight, and sales leadership makes him uniquely equipped to take on this role. We’re excited to see him lead the operational side of our business with the same energy and focus he brought to sales.”Before joining PayCompass, Torres built a diverse career spanning sales leadership and technology operations. He served as a Salesforce Business Analyst/Senior System Administrator at Avetta, where he led solution design, process automation, and system optimization projects that increased efficiency and user adoption. Prior to that, he was a Salesforce System Administrator at Safety Services Company, overseeing a large user environment, improving lead management processes, and integrating vendor solutions to enhance system performance.Since joining PayCompass in 2022 as Director of Sales, Torres quickly rose through the ranks—first to CSO in 2024, and now to COO—thanks to his track record of building high-performing teams, optimizing processes, and delivering results. His leadership style emphasizes collaboration, strategic thinking, and empowering others to succeed.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.