Blazy Susan Achieves ISO 9001:2015 and GMP Certifications, Galvanizing the Company’s Commitment to Quality and Safety

Quality has always been Blazy Susan's core mission. These certifications are a promise to our customers, partners, and retailers that every product leaving our facility meets world-class standards.” — William Breakell, CEO of Blazy Susan

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blazy Susan , a leading innovator in smoking accessories and lifestyle products, is proud to announce that the company has achieved ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System and Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) certifications. These globally recognized standards affirm Blazy Susan’s unwavering dedication to delivering products that meet the highest levels of quality, consistency, and safety.The ISO 9001:2015 certification recognizes companies that have implemented a robust quality management system, ensuring efficiency, customer satisfaction, and continuous improvement at every stage of operations. The GMP certification further validates that Blazy Susan’s manufacturing processes meet rigorous standards for cleanliness, safety, and product consistency."At Blazy Susan, quality has always been at the core of our mission," said William Breakell, CEO of Blazy Susan. "These certifications are more than a badge of honor. They are a promise to our customers, partners, and retailers that every product leaving our facility meets world-class standards."Achieving these certifications involved a comprehensive audit of Blazy Susan’s operational processes, supply chain management, and manufacturing procedures. This milestone not only strengthens the brand’s reputation in the global marketplace but also opens doors for expanded partnerships and distribution in highly regulated markets.With its headquarters in Denver, Colorado, Blazy Susan has built a loyal following through its distinctive eye-catching rolling papers, eco-conscious product lines, and commitment to community causes. The company’s new certifications align with its long-term strategy to scale globally while maintaining its hallmark creativity and customer-first approach.For more information on Blazy Susan’s products, visit www.BlazySusan.com For more information on these certifications, visit https://iso9001.com/ For media enquiries, contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.