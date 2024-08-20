The Classic Event Series Presents The Humboldt Classic Disc Golf Scramble

The Humboldt Classic flyer

The brainchild behind The Ohio Classic brings his event series to the Emerald Triangle on Friday, September 6, at the Beau Pre Golf Club in McKinleyville, CA.

After the recent resounding success of The Ohio Classic, I'm excited to present the next installment of the Classic event series, The Humboldt Classic, in serene, magical Humboldt, California.” — James “Bo” Keyes

MCKINLEYVILLE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- From the creator of The Ohio Classic and The Classic event series, James “Bo” Keyes, in conjunction with Beau Pre Golf Club , are proud to present The Humboldt Classic Disc Golf Scramble on Friday, September 6, 2024, at the Beau Pre Golf Club in McKinleyville, CA.The Humboldt Classic Disc Golf Scramble is set against the backdrop of massive, stately Redwood trees and coastal air. Held after the culmination of the Paris Olympics, when enthusiasm for sports is at an all-time high, the Humboldt Classic combines the loveliest, most positive atmospheres of nature and sport, creating a fun-filled day to support a great cause.The Classic Events are the brainchild of James “Bo” Keyes, a hemangioblastoma (brain tumor) survivor and father of five. Once fully recovered, Keyes launched his Classic Event series to unite the local community and businesses and foster lasting, meaningful connections. The Classic Events series helps promote awareness of Traumatic Brain Injuries (TBIs) and support those affected by them.After a recent action-packed Golf Classic and cannabis expo in Ohio, Keyes took his show on the road to the Redwood Forrest. The Humboldt Classic is a disc golf event that takes place in a venue set in one of the most beautiful locations worldwide. It is renowned for having the world's tallest trees and is the mecca of cannabis cultivation. Humboldt is a magical place where great things originate.The Humboldt Classic will establish roots in the region for its inaugural year and raise awareness for Humboldt and brain injury survivors. Royal Gold Soil, the original coco soil company, is a local premier event sponsor.Disc Golf is played much like golf, except players use a flying disc instead of a ball and clubs. The sport was formalized in the 1970s and shares with golf the object of completing each hole in the fewest strokes, or, in the case of disc golf, the fewest throws.According to the Professional Disc Golf Association, the sport is a healthy, inexpensive recreational activity that provides upper and lower body conditioning, aerobic exercise, and mental stimulation. Mastering shots and negotiating obstacles expands concentration skills. Players of limited fitness levels can start slowly and gradually increase their level of play.The Classic will play in a four-person team format, with a tee prize for all participants. Lunch will be included for all ticket holders, and a local artist's trophy will be presented to the winning team!The Humboldt Classic Disc Golf Scramble will begin at noon on September 6th, 2024. Tickets are $42 and are available for purchase here.

