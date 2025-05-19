The Cali Classic x Nothing But Fire Invitational Unites Cannabis Leaders to Advance Brain Tumor Research

Participating Brands in The Cali Classic x Nothing But Fire Invitational

DANA POINT, CA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Event impresarios and creators of The Classic Events , James "Bo" Keys, and Mikey Kush of Nothing But Fire, have partnered to produce what is destined to be an unforgettable golf tournament. The Cali Classic x Nothing But Fire invitational held on May 20 at Monarch Bay Golf Links at the Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort & Club, in Dana Point, California, unites California's leading cannabis industry executives to advance brain tumor research. Held against the backdrop of popular, pristine Dana Point Beach, California's cannabis leaders are golfing for a good cause.Networking Opportunities:One of the core objectives of The Cali Classic is to create meaningful connections within the industry. Attendees will have ample opportunities to network with influential local brands and industry experts, fostering new business relationships and potential collaborations. This networking aspect is vital for both newcomers and established players looking to expand their reach and impact.Golf Tournament:The event includes a golf tournament, offering a relaxed yet engaging setting for attendees to bond over a shared love for the sport. The lush greens and serene ambiance of the Waldorf Astoria Monarch Bay Beach & Club provide the perfect backdrop for a day of friendly competition and networking.Activations:There will be a raffle by helicopter drop, rolling stations, a one-million-dollar shot contest, and much more.Fundraising for Brain Tumor Research:Founded by James “Bo” Keyes, a brain tumor survivor and cannabis entrepreneur, The Cali Classic x Nothing But Fire Invitational is dedicated to raising funds for brain tumor research. Bo’s commitment to both the cannabis industry and medical research drives this event, aligning professional growth with a meaningful cause. Attendees can take pride knowing that their participation contributes to advancing medical research and supporting a community-focused initiative.As the nation's cannabis industry continues to grow, the Classic Events series plays a crucial role in facilitating education, networking, and community building. By bringing together key players and thought leaders, the event helps shape the industry's future. It also serves as a platform for discussing regulatory changes, exploring business opportunities, and fostering collaboration among stakeholders.Participating Brands:With participation and activations from the industry's leading brands, including Buzz Cannabis, Cake House, Cure Injoy, Dime Industries, Dutchie, Evergreen Farms, Excilis Labs, High Seas, idab, Jungle Boys, La Family Farms, Motley Farms, Mrs. Scoops, Originals, Planta, Royal Blunts, The Chronic, Terpene Warehouse, Top Shelf Cultivation, and many more, California's cannabis industry is represented in full force.The Cali Classic x Nothing But Fire invitational is more than just a networking and golf event; it is a celebration of California's cannabis market’s potential and a commitment to advancing both the industry and medical research. With its unique blend of professional development and leisure, the event promises to be a landmark occasion for all attendees. Don’t miss the chance to be part of this pioneering event and contribute to a worthy cause.Raffle tickets will be available for purchase on-site. The prizes include a four-day stay for two at Coral Cove Wellness Resort in Jamaica.Tickets are available at https://app.evolvedtickets.com/public/event/the-cali-classic

