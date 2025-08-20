Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,753 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 417,278 in the last 365 days.

State Auditor Julie Blaha's Bean Count - For August 20, 2025

It’s that time of the year again when you can prove your bean counting prowess! The closest estimate of the number of beans that Auditor Blaha glued to this piece wins bragging rights and a handcrafted prize of nominal value. A picture of the piece Auditor Blaha entered in the Minnesota State Fair Crop Art Competition is attached to the link below. She only used beans to make it.

Enter your estimate here.

xxx

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

State Auditor Julie Blaha's Bean Count - For August 20, 2025

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more