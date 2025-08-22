Health and Wellness Meets Hip-Hop: Souleye & Circuit Works Team Up For The Santa Monica Summer Mixer August 29

Souleye at Circuit Works Santa Monica Aug 29

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles’ very own conscious hip hop artist Souleye, hailed by The Source Magazine as “one of the most inventive artists of his generation,” is teaming up with Raphael Verela, CEO & Founder of Circuit Works, to present this year's Summer Mixer on August 29 at 6pm for a one-night celebration of fitness, flavor, and community in the heart of Santa Monica. The Summer Mixer event will be held at Circuit Works’ flagship location at 1837 Lincoln Blvd in Santa Monica, CA.

Circuit Works will transform into a high-vibe experience where health and wellness and hip-hop will collide. Guests can expect an open bar, gourmet food, live beats, and a gathering of LA’s most dynamic creators, athletes, and tastemakers.

With over 20 years in the hip-hop game and shows spanning from London to Fiji, Souleye has shared the stage with legends like Common, KRS-One, and The Glitch Mob. Souleye is married to global icon Alanis Morissette and as a dedicated Circuit Works member for 15 years, Souleye brings his magnetic artistry to a community he’s long called home.

Raphael Verela, a respected entrepreneur and fitness innovator, has grown Circuit Works from a local passion project into one of Los Angeles’ most impactful training institutions. His mission is to empower people to transform not only their bodies but their lives through functional fitness and community-driven events.

“This isn’t just another mixer — it’s a movement,” says Verela. “Circuit Works has always been about building stronger bodies and stronger communities. Teaming with Souleye takes that to a whole new level.” For more information about this event, please call Circuit Works Santa Monica at (209) 255-6830.

EVENT DETAILS

Circuit Works | 1837 Lincoln Blvd, Santa Monica

Friday, August 29 | 6–9 PM

21+ | Open Bar + Food

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.