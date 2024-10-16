Los Angeles based Pop/Rock/Singer-Songwriter Blond Jesus Releases New Rock Inspired Album, 'Fringe of Fame,' October 18

Fringe of Fame Album - Blond Jesus

Fringe Of Fame Features 8 New Studio Tracks Including Melodic Ballad Music Video for Lead Off Single “White Knight”

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blond Jesus (aka Garrett Miller) is back on the new music trail with his ventures in the rock and pop world and will release his “Fringe of Fame” digital album release which includes the lead single and music video “White Knight.”

The track is about being led down with discouragement from people who have been in our lives and have failed us time and time again and ultimately we choose to be our own champions in order to preserve our freedom. Lyric lines such as “The worlds in chaos, these leaders are not us,” represent the current state of affairs for many people in this time of our lives. At the end of the video, we are left to find our freedom.

The eight track album includes the title track, “Fringe of Fame” released earlier this year and the September 2024 rock-infused party anthem single, "After Party,” which has gained traction with Spotify listeners and featured on several dozen playlists to date.

Blond Jesus wants listeners to hear the lyrics and think about life and states, “I want others to hear my personal experiences of life and say, “I needed to hear this - now I want to do my own creative thing and share it with the world.” The “After Party,” single was originally recorded at Garrett Miller’s home residency and during a heavy rainstorm, Miller began to think differently and more strategically about his overall process and approach of creating music and the songwriting process. The vocals for “White Knight,” were recorded with producer Jason Harland.

“The new album ‘Fringe of Fame’ was going to be my exploration into the genre of Yacht Rock. After the first song, “I’m Not Done Yet,” I experienced strobe light flashbacks to “Disco Resurrection” from “The Musical” and decided the one song was enough for now and went back to the familiar 80’s rock vibe. I’m always looking to try something new and have done pop, country, sad ballads, rock and seasonal or holiday themed tunes. I’m mostly looking to have fun doing what I love to do and being in the studio and creating music that is fun for all to listen to –at any time of the year,” states Miller. “Fringe of Fame,” will be available online at most digital service and retailer providers.

FRINGE OF FAME TRACK LISTING

1- Fringe Of Fame

2- After Party

3- White Knight

4- Turn It on

5- I’m Not Done Yet

6- Irrelevant

7- I’m Here For That

8- Come Snuggle Up

