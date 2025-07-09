Alanis Morissette’s Husband Souleye Announces First-Ever Solo London Performance — July 18 at The Jago • Dalston 

Souleye at Jago - London 18 July 2025

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaimed conscious hip-hop artist Souleye will bring his cosmic, genre-bending sound to London for his first-ever solo UK performance on Friday, July 18, at The Jago in Dalston.



Souleye last took the London stage in 2012, opening for his wife Alanis Morissette at the legendary O2 Arena. Now, over a decade later, he returns to London on a rare night off from full-time dad duties — ready to deliver an intimate, high-vibration solo set. Known for his electrifying performances and deeply introspective lyrics, Souleye has spent over two decades carving out a unique lane at the intersection of hip-hop, electronic, and spiritual music.

“London holds a special place in my heart after the O2 show in 2012. This is my first chance to truly connect one-on-one with fans here — no stadium walls, just pure energy,” says Souleye.

Supporting the night are DJ Jedi (formerly of Digable Planets), legendary turntablist Mr Thing, and London’s own Black Magic Woman. The evening also features live painting by acclaimed local London artist Dora Lam, creating an immersive, multi-sensory art experience.

With his new album Floating in Plasma and his latest single “Nintendo Land” dropping the same day, the event doubles as an exclusive album release celebration.

Tickets are limited and expected to sell out quickly.



Event Details:

Souleye – Live in London

Album Release Party

Friday, July 18 · 7–10:30 PM

The Jago · 440 Kingsland Road, Dalston



About Souleye

Souleye is an LA-based conscious hip-hop artist known for his dynamic fusion of rap, soul, and electronic music. With over 20 years of touring and recording, he has collaborated with artists such as Alanis Morissette and released multiple albums pushing the boundaries of modern hip-hop.

Named by source magazine as one of the most Inventive Hip-Hop artist of his generation.

Legal Disclaimer:

