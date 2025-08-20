New Locations for IowaWORKS Cedar Rapids and Fort Dodge
Effective August 1, 2025, IowaWORKS has changed its locations in Cedar Rapids and Fort Dodge to better serve Iowans in the area.
Job seekers and employers in the area can learn more using the information below.
Cedar Rapids: New Location and Partnership with Kirkwood Community College
Fort Dodge: IowaWORKS Fort Dodge Staff to Change Locations
- The physical location for IowaWORKS in Fort Dodge has changed, but staff remain in the area and continue to provide critical workforce services across several temporary sites to ensure there is no interruption in services. Beyond this temporary solution, IowaWORKS is working on plans for a permanent, centralized location and will announce those details once finalized.
- Learn more: IowaWORKS Fort Dodge Staff to Change Locations Effective August 1
