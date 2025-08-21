HealthLink Dimensions Named 2025 Pacesetter by Atlanta Business Chronicle

This recognition is a direct reflection of our team’s service, the trust of our clients, and the strength of our products.” — Amar Duggasani, CEO, HealthLink Dimensions

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HealthLink Dimensions has been named a 2025 Pacesetter by the Atlanta Business Chronicle, recognizing the company as one of the fastest-growing private businesses in metro Atlanta. This honor reflects a period of remarkable growth, driven by rising demand for data-driven healthcare marketing and provider data accuracy across the healthcare industry.A Milestone of Growth and MomentumThe Pacesetter Awards, now in their 30th year, spotlight high-performing companies based on revenue and employee growth between 2022 and 2024. HealthLink Dimensions joins a select list of businesses leading innovation and expansion in the region.Over the past three years, HealthLink Dimensions has achieved significant organic revenue growth, an uncommon feat for a 25-year-old company. Unlike many mature companies that plateau after decades in business, HealthLink Dimensions accelerated growth by expanding its product suite, investing in AI-driven data validation, and expanding into omnichannel engagement. These strategic investments have enabled HealthLink to deepen relationships with 85% of the top pharmaceutical companies and strengthen partnerships with payers and health systems. Over 250 companies across the healthcare ecosystem rely on HealthLink’s data and solutions in order to improve patient care and health outcomes.“This recognition is a direct reflection of our team’s service, the trust of our clients, and the strength of our products,” said Amar Duggasani, CEO of HealthLink Dimensions. “We are proud to represent what’s possible when data precision and marketing performance come together in healthcare.”How We Got Here: The HealthLink Growth StoryHealthLink Dimensions empowers healthcare marketers, pharmaceutical brands, payers, and hospital systems with the industry’s most accurate and actively maintained healthcare provider data. What began as a focus on data accuracy has evolved into a full suite of solutions that support the complete healthcare data lifecycle. Our growth stems from a clear strategy built around four core Pillars • Profile: Delivering verified provider data including demographics, affiliations, digital identities, and claims insights.• Enrich: Enhancing and validating client data through solutions like Match & Cleanse and Network Directory Validation.• Engage: Executing targeted multichannel outreach via email, programmatic, and paid social.• Pulse: Measuring marketing impact with physician-level performance data, script-lift analysis, and behavioral reporting.This structured approach allows our clients to build smarter HCP audiences, engage with confidence, and measure ROI with clarity.What’s Next for HealthLink DimensionsLooking ahead, HealthLink Dimensions is expanding into new healthcare provider audience segments and introducing the Clinical Briefing Report, a trusted source for clinicians and a new channel for advertisers. Our data is now integrated across all major healthcare Demand-Side Platforms (DSPs) and the leading Healthcare CRM, increasing reach and activation.We are expanding our Network Directory Validation services to help health insurance companies remove inaccurate provider listings, also known as ghost networks, using the precision of AI and machine learning. We're also speeding up the development of new products by integrating AI into our data processes and solutions to improve speed, precision, and performance.“Our growth is just getting started,” added Duggasani. “As the market demands more precision, we’ll continue to expand our lead in superior service, product excellence, and verified privacy & compliance.”HealthLink Dimensions is the leading provider of healthcare provider data and multichannel marketing solutions. Trusted by hospitals, pharma brands, payers, and agencies, HealthLink helps clients achieve better campaign outcomes through accurate data, precise targeting, and integrated performance analytics. As the only company in its category to earn the TRUSTe Enterprise Privacy & Data Governance Practices Certification, HealthLink reinforces its commitment to privacy, compliance, and responsible data management.

