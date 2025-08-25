CoachCare Appoints Raymond Parvin as Chief Operating Officer to Drive Next Phase of Growth and Operational Excellence

New executive leader brings decades of experience in scaling global medical device operations and advancing healthcare innovation

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CoachCare, a leading provider of remote patient monitoring (RPM), chronic care management (CCM), and virtual care solutions, today announced the appointment of Raymond Parvin as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Parvin will also serve on the Board of Directors of CoachCare MD Revolution, LLC, a subsidiary of CoachCare.

Parvin brings more than two decades of leadership in global medical device operations, scaling both private and public organizations from pre-commercial phases through commercialization, and driving strategic growth across multiple healthcare sectors. His proven track record includes improving operational performance, expanding international markets, and leading high-performing teams across multi-site facilities worldwide.

“Ray’s extensive operational expertise and deep understanding of the healthcare landscape make him the ideal leader to guide CoachCare through its next chapter of growth,” said Andrew Zengilowski, CEO of CoachCare. “As demand for remote patient monitoring and virtual care continues to expand, his leadership will ensure we deliver high quality care management services leading to measurable outcomes for patients, providers and payors.”

Parvin joins CoachCare following executive roles at Microline Surgical, NextPhase Medical Devices, Weavr Health, and Precision Coating, where he consistently led transformative initiatives that improved efficiency, profitability, and patient-centered innovation. His international experience includes site development and operational leadership across the U.S., Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Central America, including establishing a world-class medical device manufacturing facility in Costa Rica.

“CoachCare’s mission of empowering providers and improving patient outcomes through data-driven, tech-enabled care resonates deeply with me,” said Raymond Parvin, COO of CoachCare. “I’m honored to join this team and look forward to advancing our operational excellence, scaling our impact, and helping shape the future of virtual healthcare delivery.”

CoachCare currently supports over 3,000 physicians, physician groups, and health systems, offering solutions that streamline clinical workflows, improve patient engagement, and drive new revenue opportunities. With Parvin’s leadership, the company aims to strengthen its role as the premier partner for providers navigating the rapidly evolving healthcare landscape.

About CoachCare

CoachCare, a New York-based remote patient monitoring and virtual care management company, moves healthcare providers beyond technology to a complete remote care solution addressing many healthcare specialties. Its comprehensive offering—including remote patient monitoring, chronic care management, principal care management, and behavioral health integration—drives improved patient outcomes and increased provider revenue while lowering cost to the overall healthcare system. More than 150,000 patients and hundreds of healthcare organizations benefit from CoachCare’s solution.

For more information on CoachCare and its RPM solutions, visit www.coachcare.com.

