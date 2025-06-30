CoachCare CEO Testifies Before U.S. House Ways and Means Subcommittee on the Future of Remote Patient Monitoring

RMLC Member Andrew Zengilowski CoachCare provided opening remarks to U.S. House Committee on Ways & Means Health Subcommittee at the hearing: Health at Your Fingertips: Harnessing the Power of Digital Health Data

Company continues to lead national dialogue on the role of digital health data and access to care in rural and underserved communities

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CoachCare, a leading provider of remote care technology and services, today announced that its CEO and Co-Founder, Andrew Zengilowski, testified before the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Ways and Means, Subcommittee on Health, during a hearing titled “Health at Your Fingertips: Harnessing the Power of Digital Health Data.”

As a founding member of the Remote Monitoring Leadership Council, Zengilowski shared CoachCare’s frontline experience delivering high-touch, high-tech care to more than 500,000 patients—many in rural and underserved communities—and outlined specific policy recommendations to modernize Medicare reimbursement for Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM).

“This hearing reflects the growing recognition that RPM is not just a promising innovation—it’s essential infrastructure for modern healthcare,” said Zengilowski. “We’re proud to advocate for sustainable, data-driven care models that improve outcomes, reduce costs, and expand access for all patients, regardless of geography.”

Championing the Power of Digital Health Data

In his testimony, Zengilowski described how CoachCare combines real-time physiologic data with clinical oversight to shift care from episodic to continuous—preventing unnecessary ER visits and enabling patients to better manage chronic conditions from home. He emphasized that RPM empowers patients with visibility into their own health data while enabling providers to act on early warning signs.

“Remote monitoring turns data into action. When we detect a patient’s blood pressure spike, we can intervene immediately—not days or weeks later,” said Zengilowski. “That’s the future of healthcare: proactive, personalized, and data-enabled.”

A Call for Sustainable Reimbursement

Zengilowski also called on Congress to update RPM reimbursement to reflect the full cost and complexity of delivering care today. He cited rising costs for connected devices, information security, and patient engagement—particularly in rural areas where broadband and staffing challenges persist.

“RPM today requires advanced infrastructure and clinical sophistication. We urge lawmakers to align reimbursement with this reality, ensuring continued access for patients and sustainability for the providers who serve them,” Zengilowski said.

His recommendations included:

--Adjusting Medicare reimbursement to reflect the cost of software, cellular connectivity, and multi-device care plans.

--Eliminating geographic payment disparities that disproportionately affect rural and underserved communities.

--Supporting innovation in AI and predictive analytics to further drive value and outcomes.

Building on Momentum

CoachCare’s testimony comes on the heels of two major announcements: its acquisition of MD Revolution, a leader in chronic care management and RPM, and its role as a founding member of the Remote Monitoring Leadership Council—solidifying its position at the forefront of remote care innovation and advocacy.

“As we continue to grow, we’re also helping shape the policies that determine the future of care,” added Zengilowski. “We’re honored to bring our voice—and the voices of the providers and patients we serve—to Congress.”

To read Zengilowski’s written testimony, visit: https://lnkd.in/gC_wUy2Q

To watch the full hearing, visit: https://lnkd.in/eKjwBetn

About CoachCare

Founded in 2014, CoachCare powers remote care for provider organizations, enabling successful programs in RPM, CCM, PCM RTM, BHI, INR, APCM and more. CoachCare’s digital platform includes proprietary software and devices, remote care management services, and robust analytics—helping clients achieve clinical outcomes and financial ROI at scale. Backed by over $100 million in funding and nine strategic acquisitions, CoachCare is one of the most established and fastest-growing companies in remote care.

www.coachcare.com

