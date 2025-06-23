CoachCare Acquires MD Revolution, Creating the Nation’s Leading Remote Care Platform

Combined company will lead the future of remote care across fee-for-service and value-based models with unparalleled technology, services, and scale.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CoachCare, a leading remote care company, today announced its acquisition of MD Revolution, one of the industry’s most respected platforms for chronic care management and remote patient monitoring. This strategic combination unites two proven leaders to form the nation’s largest and most capable remote care organization—serving more than 250 healthcare organizations and supporting the care of over half a million patients collectively to date.

Together, CoachCare and MD Revolution offer a comprehensive solution to scale proactive, high-touch remote care—at a time when the healthcare industry urgently needs it. With declining in-clinic reimbursement, workforce shortages, and a growing shift toward value-based models, providers are under intense pressure to do more with less while improving outcomes and reducing costs. The combined company delivers what many others have promised but failed to sustain: a durable, proven remote care partner with the clinical sophistication, operational depth, and financial strength to support long-term success.

“This acquisition is a transformational milestone for CoachCare and the rapidly growing remote care industry,” said Wes Haydon, President of CoachCare. “MD Revolution brings a robust technology suite and deep operational and clinical expertise. Together, we’re delivering a powerful, future-ready solution that helps our provider customers succeed in an increasingly virtual, outcomes-driven world, while continuing to lower the overall cost of care for our healthcare system.”

A Next-Generation Platform for Remote Care

At a time when health systems and provider groups are seeking scalable, financially sound partners to support remote care delivery, this combination offers exactly that: an enterprise-grade technology backbone, national operational scale, and a proprietary device ecosystem—all backed by a stable and well-capitalized organization.

The combined company supports the delivery of remote care programs across the full spectrum of reimbursement and risk models—including Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), Chronic Care Management (CCM), Principal Care Management (PCM), Advanced Primary Care Management (APCM), Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (RTM), Behavioral Health Integration (BHI), remote INR test monitoring, and Transitional Care Management (TCM). Its broad and growing customer base includes Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs), large multi-specialty groups, enterprise health systems, and independent practices—including many serving rural and underserved populations.

MD Revolution’s software-driven approach to longitudinal care management, including native EHR integration and data automation, complements CoachCare’s deep infrastructure in remote monitoring devices, in-house clinical services, and proven success helping provider organizations launch and scale programs across the country.

CoachCare’s financial strength—backed by over $100 million in capital raised and a track record of profitable growth—ensures stability and continuous innovation for customers navigating an evolving care landscape.

Positioned for Impact—Today and Long-Term

This is CoachCare’s ninth acquisition and its most significant to date. It reflects a clear strategic vision: to build the leading remote care platform that not only meets today’s operational needs but also prepares providers and payers to lead in the decade ahead.

Customers of both companies will benefit from:

--Expanded technology capabilities, including configurable care management workflows, EHR-native escalations, population analytics, and flexible API integrations;

--Broader device support, including a proprietary cellular-enabled device suite that simplifies patient onboarding and reduces operational friction;

--A comprehensive remote care portfolio, spanning RPM, CCM, PCM, RTM, BHI, INR, APCM, and other population health solutions—built to serve the full spectrum of provider organizations, from independent practices to enterprise health systems;

--Increased stability and scale, ensuring long-term partnership, cost efficiency, and uninterrupted service delivery.

Most importantly, this combination delivers measurable value: better outcomes for patients, improved experience for care teams, a stronger return on investment for healthcare organizations and lower overall cost to payers and our healthcare system.

As of closing, MD Revolution will operate as “MD Revolution: A CoachCare Company,” and the team will work closely with customers to ensure continuity in the months ahead.

“Joining CoachCare opens an exciting new chapter for MD Revolution,” said Kyle Williams, CEO of MD Revolution. “We built MD Revolution to power high-quality virtual care at scale, and with CoachCare’s infrastructure, expertise and investment, we can take that mission even further. Together, we’re building something that healthcare has needed for a long time: a complete, connected solution for remote care that’s actually sustainable and scalable.”

Ziegler served as financial advisor and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati served as legal counsel to MD Revolution. Whitman Breed Abbott & Morgan served as legal counsel to CoachCare.

About CoachCare

Founded in 2014, CoachCare powers remote care for provider organizations, enabling successful programs in RPM, CCM, PCM RTM, BHI, INR, APCM and more. CoachCare’s digital platform includes proprietary software and devices, remote care management services, and robust analytics—helping clients achieve clinical outcomes and financial ROI at scale. Backed by over $100 million in funding and nine strategic acquisitions, CoachCare is one of the most established and fastest-growing companies in remote care.

www.coachcare.com

About MD Revolution

MD Revolution is a technology-enabled care management company delivering remote patient monitoring, chronic care management, and population health solutions to provider organizations nationwide. Its RevCare platform powers scalable, EHR-integrated programs designed to improve outcomes, increase revenue, and support high-quality care across risk-bearing models.

www.mdrevolution.com

Legal Disclaimer:

