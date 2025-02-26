Mystic Force Foundation, Champions for Children Battling Cancer Head to DC to Advocate for Prioritizing Childhood Cancer

Margarita Dominguez Chambers (left) and Silvia Dominguez Vanni (right) leaders of the Mystic Force Foundation, advocate for a World Without Childhood Cancer Salvatore Antonio Vanni, the inspiration of the Mystic Force Foundation. Kassandra Varela, Silvia Dominguez Vanni and Margarita Dominguez Chambers, leaders of the Mystic Force Foundation shown at the Congressional Childhood Cancer Caucus in Washington, DC

As a beacon of hope for kids battling cancer, leaders of Mystic Force Foundation advocate for critical change and increased federal research funding.

Childhood Cancer needs to be a national priority. Please help us be the voice for our sweet innocent children. We cannot let the government cut our kids out these critical efforts.” — Silvia Dominguez Vanni, Co-Founder, Executive Director

NORTH MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With Childhood Cancer remaining the leading cause of disease-related death in children, legislative action is more critical than ever. Every child deserves a chance to survive and thrive, but without proper funding, access to care, and policy support, many childhood cancer patients face unimaginable challenges. That’s why on February 27-28, Mystic Force Foundation will stand alongside over 350 members of childhood cancer organizations, families affected by pediatric cancer and supporters, in Washington, D.C., advocating for real change.As a dedicated voice for Florida’s childhood cancer community, Mystic Force Foundation leaders will participate in vital advocacy efforts, meeting with members of Congress to push for critical legislative actions, including three main asks:• Prioritizing a comprehensive Childhood Cancer package• Protecting federal funding for Childhood Cancer research and treatment• Preserving Medicaid coverage for childhood cancer patientsNow more than ever, it is essential that Congress understands the meaningful changes needed to improve the lives of childhood cancer patients, survivors, and their families. Mystic Force Foundation remains committed to ensuring their voices are heard and that real progress is made.The Give Kids a Chance Act of 2025 includes four pediatric cancer bills that were cut from Congress' December 2024 funding bill:• The Give Kids a Chance Actto reauthorize the rare pediatric priority review voucher program, also known as the the Creating Hope Reauthorization Act, that expired in December 2024 after yielding 65 new drugs for kids.• The Creating Hope Reauthorization Actto maximize the chances scientists find cures for kids with cancer by providing for pediatric studies of combinations of new cancer drugs• The Innovation in Pediatric Drugs Actto extend an enforcement mechanism for postmarket studies to pediatric study plans that are not completed• The RARE Actto ensure the Orphan Drug Act benefits extend to the indication for which a drug is approved rather than to the designationThe Give Kids a Chance Act is a bipartisan bill that this Congress can pass now.Last year, this Act passed the House unanimously before suddenly being dropped from the final spending bill. Mystic Force Foundation along with hundreds of advocates are determined to keep this from happening again. Making children battling cancer a National Priority is one of their key missions.Members of the public are encouraged to reach out to their Members of Congress and ask them to protect NIH funding and prioritize Childhood Cancer research!Direct link to emailing Members of Congress for this vital initiative:Link to find Members of Congress to call or tweet can be found at https://www.congress.gov/members The Mystic Force Foundation was founded in 2008 by Dr. Steven & Silvia Vanni after their then 4-year-old son, Salvatore, was diagnosed with Stage IV Neuroblastoma Cancer. After having been a trailblazer in his 3 1/2 year battle against Childhood Cancer, as the first child on many Phase I trials, Sal's spirit remains ever-present in everything the Foundation does. Sal's cancer cells were immortalized, and he continues to inspire as he lives on in laboratories across the country to help find a cure for children like him battling this devastating disease.This year is the Foundation’s 17-year Anniversary of raising awareness and desperately needed funds for Childhood Cancer Research, as well as advocacy in Washington, DC, the granting ‘Dream Wishes’, providing families emergency financial support, delivering toys, holding in-patient hospital parties, and bringing hope, joy, happiness and laughter to kids battling cancer. They are also celebrating the 7th Anniversary of The Heroes Hangout , a magical Childhood Cancer Haven dedicated solely to restoring and giving back some of the joy and happiness that is always lost to a cancer diagnosis. The Heroes Hangout is located in North Miami Beach, FL and serves children from hospitals throughout South Florida, is free to all families battling a pediatric cancer diagnosis, and is 100% community supported.

