QuickBooks Online Training Adds Advanced Tools for Reporting and Project Tracking

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As more professionals look to get deeper business insights from QuickBooks Online, ONLC Training is expanding its course offerings to include two advanced topics: custom reporting with Modern View and project-based job costing. These new courses, part of ONLC’s Level 2 and Level 3 QuickBooks Online training tracks, help users transform raw financial data into actionable knowledge.“Our learners want to do more than just track money—they want to understand it,” said Andy Williamson, CEO and Co-founder of ONLC Training. “These advanced courses give QuickBooks users the tools to build custom reports, manage job profitability, and integrate data with platforms like Excel and Google Sheets.”Level 2: Create and Customize Reports with Modern ViewThe QuickBooks Online Level 2: Modern View Custom Reports course focuses on helping users take full control of QuickBooks’ built-in reporting capabilities. Participants learn to use Modern View to filter, save, and schedule reports tailored to their business’s needs. The class also introduces integration with Excel and Google Sheets for advanced charting and analysis.Designed for those already comfortable with QuickBooks basics, this one-day course gives learners the confidence to move beyond standard templates and make their reporting workflow more intelligent and automated.Level 3: Track Project Profitability with Job Costing ToolsThe QuickBooks Online Level 3: Projects & Job Costing course provides a deep dive into QuickBooks Online’s Projects feature—ideal for contractors, consultants, or any service business managing client work. Learners explore how to track time, expenses, and profitability by project or sub-customer, and how to organize data for better decision-making.The class also covers setup of customers, vendors, and contractors for accurate cost allocation, plus exporting project reports for visual analysis in Excel. The course is especially beneficial for users of QuickBooks Online Plus or Advanced editions who want to unlock full project-tracking potential.“Many businesses underestimate what QuickBooks Online can do,” Williamson added. “These Level 2 and 3 classes show how to turn the software into a real strategic tool—whether you're reporting to stakeholders or managing client-based work.”Available Online and On-DemandBoth courses are taught by ONLC’s expert instructors and offered live online or at over 100 locations across North America. They are also available in ONLC’s On-Demand eLearning format, offering maximum flexibility for learners who prefer to study on their own schedule.For those new to QuickBooks Online or needing a refresher, ONLC recommends beginning with one of its Level 1 courses—Fundamentals, Fast Track, or Business View Essentials—before moving into advanced topics.Learn More or Register TodayExplore ONLC’s full QuickBooks Online training catalog at www.onlc.com , or speak with a training advisor by calling 1-800-288-8221.About ONLC TrainingONLC Training is a leading provider of IT and business skills training with over 100 locations across North America. Specializing in both online and in-person instruction, ONLC delivers expert-led courses designed to help individuals and organizations stay competitive in today’s evolving technology landscape. From foundational classes to advanced certifications, ONLC offers flexible training solutions tailored to individual learners and team needs. Visit www.onlc.com for more information.

