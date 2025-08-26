Think-X Solutions Selects SwellSpace to Launch Broker and Employer Communication Platforms

SwellSpace Logo Think-X Solutions Logo My Debt Navigator Logo

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Think-X Solutions, a benefits innovation company that helps brokers and employers identify high-impact, no-cost benefit offerings, has selected SwellSpace to launch two public-facing websites for brokers and employers. These sites will give each audience 24/7 access to vetted benefit solutions designed to improve financial wellbeing and deliver measurable business value. The first benefit solution to be featured on both websites is My Debt Navigator , which helps employees resolve personal debt and regain financial stability, with additional offerings to be added over time."My Debt Navigator and SwellSpace serve the same audience, so partnering with them made perfect sense," said Ken Poletti, Co-Founder of Think-X Solutions. "We needed a better way to communicate with brokers and employers, and SwellSpace filled that gap. The platform is easy to manage, gives us control over our messaging, and will help us better support our business partners moving forward.""Our mission is to make financial wellbeing benefits simple to understand and easy to adopt," said Jennifer Lee, CEO of My Debt Navigator. "Partnering with Think-X Solutions and SwellSpace provides tremendous access to brokers and employer purchasers so they can evaluate and deploy our high-impact, no-cost programs in days, not months."SwellSpace will serve as the digital foundation for Think-X Solutions' go-to-market presence. The websites will clearly show how Think-X Solutions' benefit offerings can be offered by brokers and adopted by employers to support financial stability in the workplace. In addition to launching its own websites for brokers and employers, Think-X Solutions plans to offer SwellSpace websites as part of its services to benefits brokers, giving them a powerful, always-available tool to educate clients and increase engagement with high-impact benefits. This partnership will make it easier for brokers and employers to evaluate, adopt, and implement benefits that deliver immediate impact without adding cost."We're thrilled to work with Think-X Solutions as they scale their efforts to address business challenges and everyday employee needs," said Jessica Brewer, CEO of SwellSpace. "Financial wellbeing is an increasingly important part of the benefits conversation, and Think-X Solutions is focused on bringing benefit offerings that are accessible, effective, and timely. These new SwellSpace-powered websites will help them clearly communicate their value to the people and partners who need it most."About SwellSpaceSwellSpace delivers custom, public-facing HR and employee benefits websites designed to improve access to essential information for employees, dependents, retirees, and candidates. With no passwords, logins, or technical barriers, SwellSpace makes benefits easier to understand and use. Founded by industry veterans, SwellSpace is a product of 3Together, an employee benefits innovation lab focused on long-term solutions for brokers, HR professionals, and the people they serve. Learn more at www.swellspace.us About Think-X SolutionsThink-X Solutions brings together the practical insights of technology and Fortune 500 benefits industry executives with decades of combined experience in benefit offerings. Think-X Solutions applies rigorous evaluation criteria to identify and vet products and services, then collaborates with brokers and benefit purchasers to quickly identify programs that lower costs, lift engagement, and keep workforces and budgets winning together.About My Debt NavigatorMy Debt Navigator helps individuals resolve debt, improve credit, and regain financial stability through confidential, no-cost initial consultations and personalized strategies. Its licensed specialists assess each person's situation, explain options clearly, and coordinate with a trusted network of providers to implement the right path forward. Offered as an employer-sponsored financial wellbeing benefit and via broker partners, My Debt Navigator delivers step-by-step guidance and ongoing support toward lasting financial health. Learn more at www.mydebtnavigator.com

