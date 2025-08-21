Branchspace orchestrates innovative Instant Redemption Loyalty Launch across the booking journey for KM Malta Airlines

KM Malta Airlines offers loyalty without limits across the booking journey powered by a multi-party integration underpinned by Branchspace’s Triplake platform.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a major leap forward for airline loyalty amongst full-service airlines, KM Malta Airlines has just launched a truly pioneering loyalty enhancement for its members - one that redefines how airlines engage with their customers. The KM Rewards programme is designed for both frequent flyers and occasional adventurers and now allows members—regardless of status or frequency—to redeem their rewards instantly as a seamless booking experience in the booking flow of the airline’s website.This was made possible through a complex, multi-party integration, in collaboration with KM Malta Airlines and their loyalty platform provider, Euno, a brand-new rewards marketplace platform.With the programme’s digital currency SkyBux at the heart of this innovation, frequent or occasional flyers can now redeem from the moment they have first earned SkyBux, for up to 100% of the flight fare (excluding taxes and charges) and ancillary products and services.Powered by Branchspace ’s Triplake and the Euno Loyalty Platform“This is loyalty reimagined,” says David Turton, Chief Technology Officer at Branchspace.“We brought together a modern airline, a next-gen loyalty platform, and our own digital retailing capabilities to deliver a seamless, inclusive, and radically simple customer experience. This is the kind of challenge we love at Branchspace. We are proud to have made this possible together with our partners.” adds David Turton.The solution is built on Branchspace’s Triplake dynamic retailing platform, connected with Euno, a next-generation rewards platform and marketplace, and KM Malta Airlines. Together, they enable real-time earning and redemption of SkyBux.Not just a feature launch but alignment of strategy, speed and customer value with future proof flexibility“It wasn’t just about technology—it was about aligning strategy, speed, and customer value,” Turton added.“This isn’t just a feature launch—it’s a platform for future loyalty growth to drive engagement with our members,” said Oliver Ross, Head of Loyalty & CRM at KM Malta Airlines. “We’ve built something foundational, flexible, and customer-first. Branchspace’s leadership and agility and the capabilities of the Euno loyalty platform were critical in making this innovative vision a reality.”“We are delighted that KM Malta Airlines selected our Euno Loyalty Platform to power the KM Rewards programme and we look forward to adding further enhancements in the near future. It was a pleasure to collaborate with Branchspace and KM Malta Airlines on the development of the redemption capability.”, quotes Stephen Bartlett-Bragg, Co-founder & Executive Director East2 Technology Limited.SkyBux act as a fully spendable digital currency, and the platform has been designed to evolve quickly: the initial launch is just the beginning, with plans already underway to expand the ability to earn and redeem SkyBux further.A model for future loyalty - Key highlights of the new KM Rewards loyalty programme• Instant, status-free redemption: SkyBux can be used after the very first flight.• Flexible usage: Customers can spend as little as 1 SkyBux, for themselves or others on the same booking.• Full fare and ancillary coverage: Redemption for up to 100% (excl. taxes/fees).• Modular platform and seamless customer experience: Powered by Triplake dynamic retailing platform, with multi-partner integrations, built for rapid innovation and expansion.• Upgraded rewards and benefits: Additional benefits are unlocked across the 3 KM Elite membership tiers: Traveller, Explorer and Pioneer with new tier milestone bonuses of up to 13,500 SkyBux annually for KM Elites reaching the top tier of Pioneer.This project overcame the typical challenges of multi-vendor coordination, new system development, and integration complexity. It serves as a blueprint for how airlines can quickly innovate by bringing together best-of-breed partners.The new KM Rewards experience is already live on KM Malta Airlines’ digital booking platform, via web and mobile app - designed and delivered by Branchspace’s Triplake dynamic retailing solution. It signals a new era for loyalty in aviation.About Branchspace – digital reinventedFounded in 2013, Branchspace aims to be the most forward thinking and trusted technology partner for airlines and other travel companies, breaking barriers of legacy systems technology and thinking. It allows clients to create and manage personalised, data-driven digital commerce experiences to increase direct distribution and take greater ownership of the end-to-end customer journey.Branchspace is headquartered in London, with further offices in Krakow, Lisbon and Manila.

