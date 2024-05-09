Branchspace Strengthens Team with Key Appointments to Drive Continued Growth
Branchspace’s latest team expansion includes Andrew Webster as Director of Airline Offer & Order Consulting and Chris Barnfield as Finance DirectorLONDON, UK, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Branchspace, a leading travel technology software provider and digital transformation consultancy, is pleased to announce the latest appointment of two key members to their growing team. Andrew Webster recently joined as the Director of Airline Offer & Order Consulting, boasting extensive experience in the airline industry while Chris Barnfield joined as Finance Director, bringing a wealth of experience from fast growing technology B2B companies.
Andrew Webster, a seasoned leader in the aviation industry, brings a wealth of experience from his distinguished tenure at renowned organizations including British Airways, IAG (Hangar 51), and Accelya. Throughout his career, Webster has been at the forefront of driving digital transformation and fostering innovation. His strategic vision and unwavering commitment to pushing boundaries have consistently propelled these companies to new heights.
Specializing in airline commercial systems, Webster has a proven track record of effecting industry-wide change through strategic collaborations with key stakeholders, including the International Air Transport Association (IATA). His deep understanding of the industry landscape and his ability to leverage cutting-edge technologies make him uniquely positioned to lead Branchspace's consulting efforts in Airline Offer & Order.
In his new role, Webster is set to steer airlines towards the future of Modern Airline Retailing. With his passion for innovation and dedication to driving results, Webster is poised to empower airlines to thrive in today's dynamic market environment.
Chris brings a wealth of expertise to Branchspace, honed through years of experience in finance leadership roles at prominent B2B technology firms. His journey began with Deloitte London, where he trained as a Chartered Accountant, laying the foundation for his stellar career trajectory.
Over the past 15 years, Chris has played pivotal roles in driving growth and shaping strategic direction at fast-scaling B2B-focused technology companies, including Factory 42, Avado, and Digital Science. This diverse professional background has afforded him a deep understanding of the intricacies of financial management within dynamic tech ecosystems.
Chris's unique blend of financial acumen and strategic insight positions him as an invaluable addition to the Branchspace team as Finance Director. His proven ability to navigate complex financial landscapes and drive sustainable growth aligns seamlessly with Branchspace's mission to revolutionize the B2B tech sector. With Chris at the helm of financial strategy, Branchspace is poised for continued success and innovation in the evolving tech landscape."
These appointments coincide with Branchspace's surge in demand for Triplake, its flagship product, and a burgeoning need for consulting services in digital transformation. The team has expanded by 60% year-over-year, growing to 80 team members in just over a year.
Andrew Webster, the Director of Airline Offer & Order Consulting, added, "*Having spent many years in the airline industry, I am excited to bring my experience to Branchspace. Our Consulting team are uniquely placed to work with our airline partners in their journey towards Modern Airline Retailing and help them remove the constraints of legacy artefacts, systems & processes. I'm passionate about continuing to drive this essential transformation.*"
Chris Barnfield, the newly appointed Finance Director, echoed Webster's sentiments, stating, "*I’m delighted to join the Branchspace team and help build on their impressive growth journey. The recent investment highlights the tremendous potential of the company, and I hope to bring my experience to driving continued success.*"
As Branchspace accelerates its growth trajectory and pushes the boundaries of innovation within the travel technology sector, the company reaffirms its unwavering commitment to increasing its footprint among airlines seeking to enhance their digital capabilities.
As the industry evolves, Branchspace remains at the forefront, poised to revolutionize the way airlines engage with their customers and navigate the digital landscape. With a relentless pursuit of excellence and a passion for innovation, Branchspace continues to redefine the future of travel technology, setting new benchmarks for success in the industry.
About Branchspace
Branchspace is a leading digital software provider and consultancy, working with airlines and other travel companies to enhance and transform their digital retailing capabilities. Founded in 2013, ~~~~ it allows clients to create and manage personalised, data-driven digital commerce experiences to increase direct distribution and customer retention and take greater ownership of the end-to-end customer journey.
Branchspace accelerates commercial opportunities for its airline customers by advancing the development and deployment of the modular Triplake dynamic retailing platform, delivering the best possible end to end experience for travellers and driving revenue, cost-effectiveness, and flexibility as well as speed to market. Products include a web portal, member portal, mobile apps, shopping, servicing, ancillary marketplace and day of travel solutions.
The company also provides consulting services across the airline commercial systems environment including solutions architecture in the domains of offer/order management, revenue management and payment, digital touchpoint reviews and UX/UI design.
The company is an active strategic partner for digital innovation and modern retailing of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) on its journey to unlock value creation and shape the future of the industry. Branchspace has also been engaging as a technology partner for the seamless travel PoC to enable seamless and contactless travel across the globe.
Branchspace is headquartered in London, with further offices in Krakow and Lisbon. Existing customers include Aegean Airlines, Air France/KLM, Air Malta, Air Mauritius, British Airways, Lufthansa Group, Oman Air, TAP Air Portugal, Finnair, and Turkish Airlines.
