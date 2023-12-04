Branchspace appoints David Marock as chair following Gresham House Ventures investment
Marock appointed non-executive chair as the business positions itself for growthLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Branchspace, a leading travel technology software provider and consultancy working with airlines and other travel companies to enhance and transform their digital retailing capabilities, has appointed David Marock as non-executive chair as the business positions itself for growth following recent investment.
Founded in 2013 and headquartered in London, Branchspace addresses a growing demand from airlines to create a modern retail offering and meet evolving customer needs for relevant, tailored shopping and self-service experiences. The business allows clients to create and manage personalised, data-driven digital commerce experiences to increase direct distribution and take greater ownership of the end-to-end customer journey.
Branchspace provides solutions across the entire tech stack including solutions architecture, digital performance reviews and UX/UI experience design, alongside a proprietary booking and conversion engine and dynamic retailing software platform, Triplake, which has gained significant traction since launching in 2021.
Marock brings significant expertise and experience working with tech-enabled businesses across a range of CEO, chair, NED and senior advisory roles. His track record includes almost a decade as CEO at global insurance services and technology business Charles Taylor, tripling the company in size during this time, along with building a sizeable software and technology consulting business from scratch. He currently holds chair and board roles at various fast-growing companies, both in the public and private domains; he has been and is also a senior advisor with McKinsey & Company, PE businesses and tech businesses. He has a strong track record driving turn-arounds, scale-ups, transformations and digital innovation in, amongst others, B2B and B2B2C businesses, technology (including SaaS) and advisory businesses worldwide.
The appointment follows a recent investment of £5mn from growth equity investor Gresham House Ventures, which will accelerate the growth of Branchspace’s software offering. Gresham House Ventures also used its talent network to identify Marock as a candidate for the chair role and secure his services for Branchspace.
Michael Huynh, founder and managing director at Branchspace, said:
“Branchspace is on an exciting growth journey. We are seeing strong demand as airlines have recognised the need to deliver engaging digital experiences which fulfill their customers’ expectations. We are delighted to build on our recent momentum with David’s appointment. David brings an outstanding track record of growing businesses like ours and we believe his expertise will play a vital role over the coming years to fulfil our potential as a leading provider in airline digital transformation.”
David Marock, non-executive chair at Branchspace, said:
“I have been impressed by the Branchspace team and the innovative software and consulting offerings the business has developed in recent years. At this important time for the airline industry, with passenger numbers continuing to rebound following the pandemic, Branchspace has enormous potential for further growth. With my experience working with other tech-enabled businesses, I am looking forward to supporting Branchspace as it continues to cement its position at the forefront of the sector.”
About Branchspace
Founded in 2013, Branchspace aims to be the most forward thinking and trusted technology partner for airlines and other travel companies to break barriers of legacy systems technology and thinking. It allows clients to create and manage personalised, data-driven digital commerce experiences to increase direct distribution and take greater ownership of the end-to-end customer journey.
In its 2021 report, Financial Times ranked Branchspace in the top third of its FT1000 Europe's fastest growing companies. The company secured £5m investment in August 2023 to accelerate commercial opportunities for its airline partners by advancing the development and deployment of the modular Triplake dynamic retailing platform, delivering the best possible end to end experience for travelers and increasing flexibility and speed to market with more pre-integrations.
The company is also an active strategic partner of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) on its journey to unlock value creation and shape the future of the industry and recently participated in the PoC for global contactless travel across borders
Branchspace is headquartered in London, with further offices in Krakow and Lisbon. Existing customers include Aegean, Air Malta, Oman Air, Air Mauritius, British Airways, Lufthansa Group, TAP Air Portugal, Finnair, Air France/KLM, Turkish Airlines.
branchspace.com
Renata Buranello
Branchspace
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube