Anthony F. Cordeiro Charitable Foundation Awards $19,400 to Five Local Nonprofits

Merrill and Melanie Cordeiro present a check to the team at Gnome Surf to promote social-emotional wellness in youth

Funding will support Gabriel House fire relief, address food insecurity amongst veterans, and promote the wellbeing of youth and adults

Our grantees leave indelible impacts on the communities they serve, and we are proud to support them in their efforts.” — Anthony F. Cordeiro, Founder

FALL RIVER, MA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Anthony F. Cordeiro Charitable Foundation today announced that grants totaling $19,400 have been awarded to five local nonprofit organizations in Southeastern Massachusetts. Since its inception in 2018, the Foundation has awarded more than $275,000 to local organizations.The Anthony F. Cordeiro Charitable Foundation aims to assist communities across Southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island by supporting organizations that provide access to vital resources including health and mental health services, food, and shelter.“Our grantees leave indelible impacts on the communities they serve, and we are proud to support them in their efforts,” notes Anthony F. Cordeiro, Founder of the Charitable Foundation. “We would also like to thank our donors, Founders’ Circle members, local business owners, friends, and neighbors, without whom our work would not be possible.”Awards are funded by individual donations and proceeds from the Foundation’s annual golf tournament and gala. This year’s 20th Annual Golf Invitational was held at Lake of Isles Country Club in North Stonington, Connecticut on August 19th, 2025. Event sponsors include Rockland Trust (Title Sponsor), Audi Fall River (Hole in One Sponsor), The Navicon Group (19th Hole Sponsor), David’s Fish Market (Steel Drum Sponsor), Bosse Brothers Flooring (Snack Sponsor), MB Electrical Contracting (Lunch Sponsor), Mr. Ken Camara of Interstate Equipment Rental and Sales (Cigar Truck Sponsor), RS Rentals & Equipment (Cart Sponsor), and Safe Roof Systems (Gift Sponsor).The First Round of 2025 Grantees are:United Way of Greater Fall River and Firefighter Wives Association (Fall River, Massachusetts) - $2,500 each will contribute to the coordinated response supporting those impacted by the fire at Gabriel House. UWGFR is offering program support including Red Cross response and mental health and recovery services, while Firefighter Wives Association is providing individual supports such as clothing, food, and personal items.Veterans Association of Bristol County (Fall River, Massachusetts) – $5,000 will ensure three months of uninterrupted food security for VABC’s Food Pantry program, which distributes 20,000 lbs. of food to over 500 veterans and their families each month, and provide fresh produce to sustain the Harvest for Heroes program. Harvest for Heroes ensures that fresh produce is incorporated into each cart of food VABC provides monthly.Gnome Surf (Fall River, Massachusetts) - $4,900 will purchase equipment to facilitate interactive remote sessions and trainings for Gnome Surf’s virtual SurFit Social-Emotional Wellness Program. This program is targeted towards neurodivergent, physically disabled, and medically complex youth who are unable to access in-person programming and is designed to equip children with skills including mindfulness, movement-based emotional regulation, and connection.Community Connections, Inc. (South Yarmouth, Massachusetts) - $4,500 will fund a free, 6-week outdoor yoga and mindfulness series for 50-100 CCI participants and local community members in Fall River, with a focus on those experiencing social isolation, limited access to wellness resources, or physical/mental health challenges. The series will feature gentle yoga and meditation sessions designed to reduce stress, foster connection, and promote wellbeing.“Congratulations to our grantees,” said Melanie Cordeiro, Executive Director of the Foundation. “Though each grantee’s mission is unique, all are united by a shared desire to uplift their communities. This year, after the tragic fire at Gabriel House in our home city of Fall River, we saw firsthand how the power of community can bring out the positive in even the worst of tragedies. We are proud to support initiatives that address challenges head-on to create real, lasting change.”Applications are currently open for the Foundation’s second round of funding for 2025. Nonprofit organizations in Southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island whose goals align with The Cordeiro Foundation’s mission are invited to apply. Full guidelines and application materials can be downloaded here . Applications are due on or before December 31, 2025. Questions about grant applications or the 7th annual Cordeiro Foundation Gala that will be held on January 31, 2026 at Venus de Milo in Swansea can be directed to Melanie Cordeiro at melcordeiro@cordeirocharitablefoundation.org

