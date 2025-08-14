BALLSTON SPA NATIONAL BANK PROMOTES ROBERT ROEMER TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY

Robert Roemer

BALLSTON SPA, NY, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Christopher R. Dowd , President and CEO of Ballston Spa National Bank (BSNB) , today announced the promotion of Robert (Rob) Roemer to Senior Vice President, Information Technology. Roemer brings a wealth of expertise in project management, bank operations, core applications, telecommunications services and technology, as well as a history of innovation and dynamic leadership earned from a 25-year career in the financial industry.Roemer joined BSNB in 2023 as Vice President of Information Technology, where his strategy was defined by a forward-thinking approach to technological innovation. Since joining BSNB’s senior leadership team, Roemer has played a pivotal role in advancing the bank’s strategic plan. His efforts have streamlined operations, strengthened cybersecurity measures, and positioned BSNB to adapt to the evolving demands of the financial services industry. He recently created the Core Banking System Product position to maximize the benefits available to the bank from our core banking platform. Roemer’s strategic vision and dedication to excellence have been instrumental in driving the bank’s technological infrastructure forward, ensuring that BSNB continues to deliver secure, efficient, and innovative banking solutions to its customers.“Rob’s unparalleled expertise and unwavering commitment to BSNB’s mission make him an incredible asset to our team,” said James Dodd, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer. “He is an exceptional leader who is committed to fostering collaboration and driving initiatives that position BSNB for sustained success in our rapidly changing industry. His ability to align technological advancements with BSNB’s strategic goals has been transformative.”Prior to joining BSNB, Roemer served as Senior Vice President, Systems Delivery for CAP COM Federal Credit Union, Albany, New York. He also served as Vice President, Project Management and Innovation and Software Specialist Manager. He graduated Cum Laude from Sage Junior College of Albany with an Associate of Applied Science in Computer Information Systems.“At BSNB, technology plays a critical role in how we serve our customers and support our teams,” said Roemer. “As the use of technology continues to evolve across the financial industry, I’m excited to take on this new position and advance innovative solutions that help drive BSNB forward.”Roemer has a strong commitment to community service and currently serves as Usher, Community Volunteer and Ambassador at St. Pius X Church and former Board of Directors member for Make-A-Wish NENY, Albany Police Athletic League and Literacy Volunteers of Rensselaer County.MEDIA CONTACTSPamela J. Montpelier, Senior Vice President,Growth and Experience Officer(518) 363-8634Pamela.Montpelier@bsnb.comTara Goodwin, Goodwin Consulting(617) 650-2644tara@goodwin-consulting.comABOUT BALLSTON SPA NATIONAL BANKBallston Spa National Bank (BSNB) is a locally focused, relationship-driven community bank invested in making a difference not only for customers but its community. With 13 locations headquartered in Ballston Spa, NY BSNB offers a wide range of financial products and services to individuals, families, municipalities, nonprofits, and businesses throughout New York’s greater Capital Region. To become part of BSNB’s online community, please visit Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

