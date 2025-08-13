BALLSTON SPA NATIONAL BANK ANNOUNCES PROMOTION OF LESLIE DORSEY TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, HUMAN RESOURCES

BSNB

During her nearly two decades at BSNB, Leslie’s contributions have strengthened our organization and her leadership continues to inspire those around her.” — Christopher R. Dowd, President and CEO

BALLSTON SPA, NY, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Christopher R. Dowd , President and CEO of Ballston Spa National Bank (BSNB) , today announced that Leslie Dorsey was promoted to Senior Vice President, Human Resources. This announcement underscores the significant contributions Leslie has made to the bank as part of its Senior Leadership Team. One of her most notable accomplishments was in the talent management area where she was able to position the bank for growth by executing structured staff development programs and working to attract and retain employees throughout the organization.Dorsey began her career at BSNB in 2007, bringing with her a high level of HR expertise and a deep commitment to the staff and leadership she worked with. Most recently serving as Vice President of Human Resources, Leslie has been a champion of the bank’s efforts to foster a culture of growth, collaboration, and innovation. Her leadership in human resources has helped shape the bank’s workforce, ensuring that BSNB remains an agile and strategic organization.Since joining the senior leadership team in early 2025, Leslie has consistently accepted roles of greater responsibility that have notably contributed to the bank’s long-term success. Her strategic vision and dedication to talent development have helped advance BSNB’s strategic plan, particularly in the area of talent development programs. These initiatives focus on identifying and nurturing employee potential, supporting professional growth, and aligning the workforce with the bank’s mission to deliver exceptional financial services to its customers and communities.“During her nearly two decades at BSNB, Leslie’s contributions have strengthened our organization and her leadership continues to inspire those around her,” said Chris Dowd, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are thrilled to celebrate this milestone in her career and look forward to her continued impact on our bank’s success.”Leslie’s ability to navigate complex challenges, foster collaboration, lead with integrity and foresight and drive meaningful change has positioned her as a key figure in the bank’s future. As Senior Vice President, Human Resources, Leslie will continue to play a vital role in ensuring that the bank remains a trusted partner for its customers and a pillar of the community.“Ballston Spa National Bank has always invested in talent development, and it has been the perfect place to learn and grow,” said Dorsey. “It is a privilege to work alongside a dedicated team, and an organization that focuses not only on exceeding the expectations of our customers, but also our employees. I look forward to continuing to celebrate a culture where our employees feel valued, supported, and empowered.”MEDIA CONTACTSPamela J. Montpelier, Senior Vice President,Growth and Experience Officer(518) 363-8634Pamela.Montpelier@bsnb.comTara Goodwin, Goodwin Consulting(617) 650-2644tara@goodwin-consulting.comABOUT BALLSTON SPA NATIONAL BANKBallston Spa National Bank (BSNB) is a locally focused, relationship-driven community bank invested in making a difference not only for customers but its community. With 13 locations headquartered in Ballston Spa, NY, BSNB offers a wide range of financial products and services to individuals, families, municipalities, nonprofits, and businesses throughout New York’s greater Capital Region. To become part of BSNB’s online community, please visit Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.