Episode 213 - A Summer Camp for Healthcare Hopefuls

Rural hospitals are innovating to find their future workforce.  For Crawford County Memorial Hospital, that means hosting a summer camp for kids in their area who think they may be interested in a career in healthcare!  Dana Neemann, Director of Education and Patient Experience returns alongside hosts Ben Oldach and Kathy Leggett to show how the hospital created a program that has already turned young campers into full-time employees.

Find out how they made navigating the complicated world of healthcare easy for kids to understand, and how you can create a similar program in your industry. 

Featured Guest:  Dana Neemann, Director of Education and Patient Experience

Hosts: Ben Oldach and Kathy Leggett

Produced by: Iowa Workforce Development Communications Bureau

