Episode 213 - A Summer Camp for Healthcare Hopefuls
Rural hospitals are innovating to find their future workforce. For Crawford County Memorial Hospital, that means hosting a summer camp for kids in their area who think they may be interested in a career in healthcare! Dana Neemann, Director of Education and Patient Experience returns alongside hosts Ben Oldach and Kathy Leggett to show how the hospital created a program that has already turned young campers into full-time employees.
Find out how they made navigating the complicated world of healthcare easy for kids to understand, and how you can create a similar program in your industry.
Featured Guest: Dana Neemann, Director of Education and Patient Experience
Hosts: Ben Oldach and Kathy Leggett
Produced by: Iowa Workforce Development Communications Bureau
