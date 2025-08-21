Actor and Environmental Advocate Julia Louis-Dreyfus to Deliver Wednesday Keynote at Greenbuild 2025

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Actor, Producer, and Environmental Activist

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Greenbuild International Conference and Expo , the world's largest annual event for green building professionals, in partnership with the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC), is proud to announce acclaimed actor, producer, and environmental activist Julia Louis-Dreyfus as the Wednesday keynote speaker for its 2025 conference. Louis-Dreyfus will address attendees on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, at 8:00 AM PT at the Los Angeles Convention Center.As a steadfast defender of the environment, Louis-Dreyfus brings her passionate advocacy to Greenbuild's global audience of sustainability leaders. Her keynote will focus on the urgent need for environmental action and the power of collective efforts in addressing climate challenges."We are thrilled to announce Julia Louis-Dreyfus as our keynote speaker for Greenbuild 2025 ," said Katie Gillham, Event Director for Greenbuild. "Her passionate commitment to environmental causes perfectly aligns with our mission of advancing sustainable building practices. Julia isn't just an acclaimed performer—she's an ardent climate change warrior who has consistently used her platform to advocate for meaningful environmental reform. Her message that 'taking action matters' resonates deeply with our community of green building professionals who are working to create a more sustainable built environment. Julia Louis-Dreyfus's presence at Greenbuild 2025 will undoubtedly energize and inspire attendees to continue pushing the boundaries of what's possible in sustainable design and construction."“With so many communities around the world being impacted by major climate events, this year’s Greenbuild theme—better buildings, better future—speaks to the values and responsibility of the built environment,” said Britt Jackman, Education and Events Director, U.S. Green Building Council. “Julia Louis-Dreyfus is an exciting addition to the conference program, and her unique global perspective and philanthropic climate work will inspire green building professionals to reimagine what’s possible in creating healthier, more sustainable places for all.”Julia Louis-Dreyfus starred in and served as executive producer for HBO’s hit series Veep, which wrapped after seven critically acclaimed seasons. She earned worldwide acclaim for portraying Elaine Benes in the hit NBC series Seinfeld and as Christine Campbell in the CBS hit comedy The New Adventures of Old Christine. Between all shows combined, Louis-Dreyfus has received eleven Emmys with twenty-six nominations. In 2017, she broke records for the most Emmys won by a single performer and the most consecutive wins for a single role through her performance in Veep. Most recently, Louis-Dreyfus returned as Valentina in the hit Marvel Film Thunderbolts*.Louis-Dreyfus serves on the Board of Directors for several prominent environmental organizations, including the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC). She is also a board member for The William Louis-Dreyfus Foundation and serves on the Honorary Board of Heal the Ocean. Her environmental advocacy work spans decades, demonstrating her commitment to protecting natural resources and promoting sustainable practices. Her advocacy work includes supporting healthcare access, as well as recognizing the intrinsic connection between environmental health and human wellbeing.Julia Louis-Dreyfus joins Greenbuild during a pivotal moment for the sustainable building movement. Her keynote will address how entertainment industry professionals can leverage their platforms to advance environmental causes and inspire meaningful action.Greenbuild 2025 will take place November 4-7 at the Los Angeles Convention Center, bringing together 10,000+ green building professionals worldwide, including architects, engineers, building owners & managers, contractors, interior designers, urban planners, manufacturers, and many others to learn about cutting-edge solutions that improve resilience, sustainability, and quality of life in buildings, cities, and communities.The conference also includes a wide variety of continuing education (CE)-accredited sessions (GBCI, AIA, IDCEC, Phius), highlighting topics including LEEDv5, Passive House Principles, decarbonization, resilience, and more. Greenbuild’s 2025 Expo Hall will offer a diverse selection of companies featuring sustainable building innovations and a wide range of peer networking activities.Prior year's keynote speakers include former President Barack Obama, Christiana Figueres, human rights lawyer and activist Amal Clooney, former President Bill Clinton, famed astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, director James Cameron, and actress and activist Jane Fonda.To register for the 2025 Greenbuild International Conference + Expo, visit the Greenbuild website: www.greenbuildexpo.com Press inquiries:Nick Vener, Marketing Manager at nick.vener@informa.com.Exhibition or Sponsorship Opportunities:Eric Peterson, Sponsorship Director at eric.peterson@informa.com or +1.202.256.0939About GreenbuildGreenbuild International Conference + Expo is owned and operated by Informa Connect, a division of Informa, and presented by the U.S. Green Building Council. Greenbuild is the world's largest event dedicated to green building. Each year, the conference brings together attendees and exhibitors from across the green building sector, spanning commercial and residential professionals, architects, building owners and operators, students, advocates, and educators.About Informa ConnectInforma Connect, a division of Informa plc, is a specialist in content-driven events and digital communities that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge. We operate major branded events in Global Finance, Life Sciences, Construction & Real Estate, Restaurant & Hospitality, and in a number of other specialist markets and connect communities year-round, including the Greenbuild International Conference + Expo.About the U.S. Green Building CouncilThe U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) is committed to a prosperous and sustainable future through cost-efficient and energy-saving green buildings. USGBC works toward its mission of market transformation through its LEED green building program, robust educational offerings, an international network of local community leaders, the annual Greenbuild International Conference & Expo, the Center for Green Schools, and advocacy in support of public policy that encourages and enables green buildings and communities. For more information, visit usgbc.org and connect on X, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.