RENOWNED NUTRITIONAL PSYCHIATRIST DR. UMA NAIDOO JOINS FORCES WITH CULT-FAVORITE LIFE ALIVE ORGANIC CAFE

Open Your Mind Smoothie Life Alive X Dr. Uma Naidoo The September “Open Your Mind” Challenge pairs science-backed daily habits with a limited-edition smoothie to calm the mind and sharpen focus.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OVERVIEW:For the month of September, Life Alive Organic Cafe , known for its nourishing food and “Eat Positive. Live Positive.” philosophy, is partnering with world-renowned nutritional psychiatrist Dr. Uma Naidoo to launch the “Open Your Mind” Challenge. Inspired by Dr. Naidoo’s groundbreaking research in nutritional psychiatry, the program invites guests to embrace simple, daily habits that strengthen gut health, which in turn can reduce anxiety, balance mood, and sharpen mental clarity—paired with a limited-time “Open Your Mind” Smoothie available September 2–30.Dr. Uma Naidoo is a Harvard-trained nutritional psychiatrist, professional chef, Nutritional Biologist and author. She founded the first hospital-based Nutritional Psychiatry Service in the U.S. and directs Nutritional, Lifestyle & Metabolic Psychiatry at Massachusetts General Hospital, combining cutting-edge science and culinary expertise to explore how food impacts mental health.WHAT: The “Open Your Mind” Challenge – Four weeks of approachable, gut-health-focused habits to strengthen participant’s gut-brain connection in the month of September:--Week 1: Include at least five different colors of plant foods daily to feed the gut microbiome the diverse nutrients it craves.--Week 2: Increase fiber intake to nourish the gut with valuable prebiotics.--Week 3: Prioritize Omega-3 over Omega-6 fatty acids to reduce inflammation.--Week 4: Incorporate gut-loving fermented foods into a meal a day.Limited-Time “Open Your Mind” Smoothie – Available Sept. 2–30, this vibrant blend of blueberries, pineapple, lemon, ginger, blue spirulina, lion’s mane, and coconut yogurt delivers mood-supporting, brain-boosting benefits. Life Alive is known for crafting smoothies that captivate Instagram feeds and TikTok FYPs, and this new creation is set to spark its own wave of social media buzz.WHY: Life Alive is intentional about choosing like-minded partners who share a belief in the powerful connection between what you eat and how you feel, and Dr. Naidoo’s expertise in the gut-brain connection makes this collaboration a natural and deeply aligned extension of the brand’s mission. Nearly 40 million Americans experience anxiety each year, making accessible and impactful food-based wellness tools more important than ever.“Partnering with Dr. Uma Naidoo on this initiative has been both a true honor and a natural extension of our mission, since we each believe in the powerful connection between what you eat and how you feel,” says Anna Tou, VP of Marketing at Life Alive. “Dr. Naidoo's knowledge and expertise has been invaluable in developing a challenge which brings this philosophy to life for our guests in an impactful, yet approachable way.”“For me, it has been fascinating to see Nutritional Psychiatry come to life through the delicious menu offerings at Life Alive. They take great care in ensuring the nutrition of their food, incorporating the healthy brain food principles from my books, while never compromising on flavor. I’ve found that food claiming to be “healthy” isn’t always truly good for you—Life Alive genuinely delivers on what they promise.”HOW TO PARTICIPATE:--Pick up a “Mind Mood Passport” at a Life Alive cafe, or download online at lifealive.com/openyourmind--Follow the weekly goals--Try the “Open Your Mind” Smoothie, available at all Life Alive locations--Tag @lifealivecafe on Instagram to enter weekly giveawaysWHEN: September 2–30, 2025. During this time, the “Open Your Mind” smoothie will be available at all Life Alive café locationsKEY EVENT DATES:--Mood Food Mixer – Tuesday, Sept. 9 at Life Alive Kendall SquareBeverage Bar. Guests can book a tasting of functional, mood-boosting beverages crafted by Chef Dylan Mendelsohn and inspired by Dr. Naidoo’s nutritional psychiatry philosophy.--The Mood-Boosting Power of Food: Live with Dr. Uma – Wednesday, Sept. 10 at Life Alive Union Square. A live, in-person conversation with Dr. Uma, with a livestream available for Instagram followers and Life Alive &Thrive Perks members.PROMOTIONS:--Giveaways: Guests can enter weekly “Open Your Mind” Giveaways by tagging @lifealivecafe on Instagram during the challenge. Winners will receive a curated prize bundle including:--Dr. Uma Naidoo’s Best-Selling Book, ‘Calm Your Mind with Food’--Printed “Mind Mood Passport” available at all Life Alive locations--Life Alive hat--Smoothie offer--&Thrive Member Perks: Exclusive mood-inspired offers in September, and early invitations to the Mood Food Mixer and Dr. Uma’s live event, and livestream link for DMV-region members to join remotely.MEDIA CONTACTS: Grace Cutts, grace@taapr.com and Cameron DelGatto – cameron@taapr.com

