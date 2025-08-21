Farm Bureau Bank Appoints Will Wade as Northwest Georgia Market Executive

Will Wade, Northwest Georgia Market Executive

DAWSONVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Farm Bureau Bank has named Will Wade as their newest Commercial Banking Market Executive for Northwest Georgia. In this role, Wade will serve the greater Northwest Georgia area including Dawsonville, where he has lived and built his banking career, leveraging his deep ties to focus on leading growth and client service for businesses across the surrounding counties.Wade brings more than two decades of experience in the financial industry in North Georgia, most recently serving as Market President & Senior Vice President at River City Bank. His background spans commercial and residential real estate lending, portfolio management, and executive roles with regional banks. Wade holds an MBA in Banking from the University of Georgia, is a graduate of the ABA Stonier Graduate School of Banking with the Wharton Leadership Program, and earned a finance and accounting degree from the University of North Georgia. He currently serves in the Georgia State House of Representatives as one of Governor Brian Kemp’s House Floor Leaders and as Vice Chairman of the Banks & Banking Committee and the K12 Education Appropriations Committee. He also serves on the Education, Judiciary Juvenile, State Planning and Community Affairs and Transportation committees.“Will is a trusted banker with deep roots and a track record of taking care of his clients and community at the highest level,” said Gary Armstrong, Chief Commercial Banking Officer. “His experience across commercial real estate and small business lending, combined with his commitment to this community, make him an outstanding addition to our Commercial Banking team.”Will lives in Dawsonville with his wife Jennifer and two school aged children. They are members of Mill Creek Baptist Church of Lumpkin County. Wade’s appointment reflects Farm Bureau Bank’s continued investment in building market teams led by bankers who live and work in the communities they serve—bringing local insight, faster decisions, and tailored solutions to businesses across Northwest Georgia.About Farm Bureau BankSince 1999, Farm Bureau Bank has been dedicated to providing financial solutions that empower individuals, families, and businesses in small and rural communities across America. With a deep understanding of the unique financial needs, the bank offers a full suite of banking services designed to help clients grow their businesses, achieve their financial goals, and build lasting prosperity. From personalized lending solutions to comprehensive commercial and treasury services, Farm Bureau Bank remains committed to strengthening the communities it serves.Guided by the philosophy “Not just branches. Roots.”, the bank takes pride in fostering long-term relationships and delivering exceptional service tailored to its clients’ needs. For more information about Farm Bureau Bank, please visit www.farmbureau.bank

