Farm Bureau Bank Names Jeanne Massey as Cross-State Market Manager

STATESVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Farm Bureau Bank is excited to welcome Jeanne Massey as the new Cross-State Market Manager within our Relationship Banking Division. In this role, Jeanne will support the financial needs of State and County Farm Bureau organizations and staff, affluent Farm Bureau members, and rural small businesses. Her focus will be on delivering personalized service and strategic financial solutions designed to meet the unique challenges of her clients.Based in North Carolina, Jeanne will have a geographic emphasis on the eastern United States, supporting clients both within and beyond her home state.“I’m genuinely excited to be part of this mission-driven team,” Jeanne said. “I love helping people navigate life’s financial decisions—big or small—and I’m looking forward to building meaningful connections with the Farm Bureau community.”Jeanne brings over 15 years of banking experience and a proven track record of exceptional client service and relationship-building. Most recently, she served as a Business Banking Relationship Manager at First Horizon Bank, where she partnered with clients across multiple states to provide customized loan, deposit, and treasury solutions. She is widely recognized for her deep community ties and her commitment to supporting clients with care and consistency.“I am pleased to welcome Jeanne as the newest addition to our team,” said Cathy Alexander, Farm Bureau Bank’s Director of Relationship Banking. “She brings an ideal blend of experience and heart to her work. Jeanne’s ability to build trust and deliver thoughtful financial solutions will be an invaluable asset to the people and communities we serve.”About Farm Bureau BankSince 1999, Farm Bureau Bank has been dedicated to providing financial solutions that empower individuals, families, and businesses in small and rural communities across America. With a deep understanding of our client’s unique financial needs, the bank offers a full suite of banking services designed to help clients grow their businesses, achieve their financial goals, and build lasting prosperity. From personalized lending solutions to comprehensive commercial and treasury services, Farm Bureau Bank remains committed to strengthening the communities it serves.Guided by the philosophy “Not just branches. Roots.”, the bank takes pride in fostering long-term relationships and delivering exceptional service tailored to its clients’ needs. For more information about Farm Bureau Bank, please visit www.farmbureau.bank.

