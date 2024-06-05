Rooted in Relationships: Farm Bureau Bank Continues to Expand, Hires New Relationship Banking Market Manager in Arkansas
EINPresswire.com/ -- Farm Bureau Bank is excited to announce that Rachel Tidwell has joined the team as the new Relationship Banking Market Manager for Arkansas.
Farm Bureau Bank’s Relationship Banking team specializes in providing concierge banking services tailored to the needs of Farm Bureau organizations, leaders, Agency forces, members, and those in the community. Based out of Conway, Rachel Tidwell brings a wealth of expertise and a deep understanding of the local market dynamics. Determined to enhance client interactions, she aims to drive the Bank's growth initiatives throughout the state. Her role will be pivotal in deepening existing relationships and exploring new opportunities to more effectively serve the community.
Cathy Alexander, Director of Relationship Banking, commented, "We are thrilled to have Rachel on board. Her expertise and passion for relationship banking and small business lending align perfectly with our goals of enhancing client services and expanding our presence with Arkansas Farm Bureau and the local community.”
Rachel prides herself on being flexible and accessible, ready to discuss your financial needs at your workplace, your home, on your farm, or over a cup of coffee at your favorite local spot—whatever suits you best.
"Joining Farm Bureau Bank is a wonderful opportunity, and I'm looking forward to working closely with the communities in Arkansas,” stated Tidwell. “My commitment is to provide financial solutions that are as unique as the families and businesses we serve, ensuring that our partnerships are both productive and long-lasting."
Tidwell has about 10 years in the financial services industry, including five years as a commercial lender for Arvest Bank. Rachel holds a master’s degree in Anthropology from Southern Illinois University and a bachelor’s degree in Sociology from the University of Central Arkansas. She also is currently on the board for Milestone's Services, a developmental preschool in Conway.
About Farm Bureau Bank
Since 1999, Farm Bureau Bank has provided financial solutions that help people in rural America grow their businesses and maximizing their financial well-being. Offering full-service banking, they understand the needs of those living outside big cities and are uniquely positioned to meet them. For more information about Farm Bureau Bank, please visit www.farmbureau.bank.
