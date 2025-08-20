LANG REALTY & LANG MANAGEMENT DELIVER BIG IMPACT FOR STUDENTS THROUGHOUT PALM BEACH COUNTY

Lang Realty’s Ryan Holly and Amy Snook help deliver more than 1,000 school supplies collected during the company’s annual drive, ensuring local students and teachers have the tools they need for a successful school year.

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lang Realty, together with Lang Management, once again proved that real estate is about more than houses—it’s about community. Through their annual School Supply Drive and participation in the Education Foundation of Palm Beach County’s Red Apple Supplies Teacher Shopping Day, the companies helped ensure thousands of students across the district are prepared for a successful school year.

Throughout the summer, Lang offices throughout Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast collected more than 1,000 new school supplies—ranging from backpacks and notebooks to crayons and glue sticks—for the Education Foundation’s Red Apple Supplies program. These donations directly benefit teachers and students in Title I schools, where resources are often limited.

On Saturday, August 16, Lang team members joined the Education Foundation at Red Apple Supplies in Lake Worth Beach, assisting up to 60 teachers as they “shopped” for classroom essentials. Agents and staff members helped educators navigate the aisles and select much-needed items at no cost, giving teachers the tools to create vibrant and well-equipped classrooms.

“The spirit of community service runs deep at Lang,” said Scott Agran, President of Lang Realty. “Whether through hands-on volunteering or contributions that fuel initiatives like Red Apple Supplies, our agents and staff are committed to ensuring every child starts the school year with confidence.”

“Education is the foundation of every strong community, and we are proud to support the teachers and families who make a difference every day,” added Kevin Carroll, President & CEO of Lang Management. “By providing resources and encouragement, we are helping to create brighter futures for students across Palm Beach County.”

The Education Foundation of Palm Beach County has distributed more than $8 million in free supplies to Title I schools since Red Apple Supplies opened in 2016. Lang’s continued support underscores its long-standing commitment to education and the local community.

For more information on Lang Realty or Lang Management, including a list of office locations, visit www.langrealty.com or www.langmanagement.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.