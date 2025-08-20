StorageBlue Appoints Matt Mrowicki as Chief Technology Officer to Drive Innovation in Self-Storage Industry

StorageBlue focuses on automation, AI, and innovative digital solutions designed to deliver unmatched convenience and value to tenants.

We are investing in smarter, faster, and more automated solutions that will not only enhance the tenant experience but also strengthen StorageBlue’s position as the industry innovator.” — Alan Mruvka

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- StorageBlue, the brainchild of E! Entertainment founder Alan Mruvka and the region’s fastest-growing self-storage company, today announced the appointment of Matt Mrowicki as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Mrowicki will lead StorageBlue’s technology strategy with a focus on automation, artificial intelligence (AI), and innovative digital solutions designed to deliver unmatched convenience and value to tenants.The self-storage industry is undergoing a major transformation, as customers increasingly expect seamless digital experiences, from online reservations to automated access and account management. By adding a proven technology executive to its leadership team, StorageBlue reinforces its commitment to staying ahead of the curve in a highly competitive market.“Technology is no longer an option in self-storage - it’s a differentiator,” said Alan Mruvka, founder and CEO of StorageBlue. “With Matt’s experience and leadership, we are investing in smarter, faster, and more automated solutions that will not only enhance the tenant experience but also strengthen StorageBlue’s position as the industry innovator.”Mrowicki brings two decades of experience in digital innovation, having founded a successful digital marketing agency, and serving as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and CTO for several companies in distribution, manufacturing, ecommerce, and media, to StorageBlue. In his new role, he will oversee the development and implementation of cutting-edge systems that streamline operations, improve efficiency, and give StorageBlue tenants the most advanced self-storage experience in the region.“I’m thrilled to join StorageBlue at such an exciting time,” said Mrowicki. “The self-storage industry is rapidly embracing automation and AI, and I look forward to driving initiatives that deliver technology-driven value for our customers and help set StorageBlue apart from the competition.”With this appointment, StorageBlue continues its mission of combining affordability, customer service, and forward-thinking technology to make self-storage simpler, smarter, and more accessible than ever before.About Alan MruvkaAlan Mruvka is an accomplished entrepreneur, producer, and real estate developer. As the founder of E! Entertainment Television, he oversaw the network’s explosive growth and helped shape the future of pop culture media. He has since led numerous ventures in film, television, publishing, and tech, and is now the founder of StorageBlue, one of the fastest-growing self-storage companies in the United States. www.thealancompany.com Alan Mruvka is available for interviews and media appearances.About StorageBlueStorageBlue is a leading self-storage company based in northern New Jersey, offering affordable storage solutions in densely populated urban markets. Known for its innovative application of technology, automation, and AI to disrupt and innovate the self-storage industry, with its signature “We’ll beat any price and pick up your stuff for free!” guarantee, StorageBlue is transforming the self-storage experience. www.storageblue.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.