Just Announced: Vendors Powering the 10th Annual DCAC 2025
10th Annual Data Center Anti-Conference Returns to Austin Sept. 16–18 with the Best Partner Lineup Yet
Welcoming Our Sponsors & Partners
“This year’s DCAC is more than a conference. It marks the beginning of a new era,” said David Isaac, President of DCAC. “As the Data Center Gold Rush takes off, the demand for compute power is growing fast, and our sponsors are the ones making it possible. They are not just supporters, they are partners who help shape the experience. From cowboy hats and mini-golf to robots and IV lounges, they bring the creativity that makes DCAC the People’s Conference. This is the strongest lineup we have ever had.”
2025 Sponsor & Activation Lineup
Immersive Experiences & Entertainment
Beck – DJ sponsor
Brasfield & Gorrie – Robotics activation
Chart Industries – Mario Kart arcade
Fluor – Big Buck Hunter arcade
MCE – Live Entertainment
Anord, TEECOM, Sunbelt Rentals, States Manufacturing – Puttin' for Gold Mini Golf event
Style & Personalization
BGIS – Permanent jewelry & crossbody bags
Seaman Corporation (FiberTite) – Belts & buckles
Generex – Hats
Gordon Architectural Solutions – Official T-shirts
Maddox Transformers – Cowboy hats
Progressive Roofing – Cigar lounge
Food, Drink & VIP Hospitality
A&P Construction – Guitars
Compass Facilities, Layer 7 Capital, Anord Mardix – Meals
Core Scientific – VIP lounge
Nucor Warehouse Systems – VIP dinner
Rosendin – Conference bar
Wärtsilä – Coffee station
Enchanted Rock, OVERWATCH, Axon, McCarthy, Chekhub, IES Communications - VIP breakfast
Wellness & Relaxation
Armstrong World Industries – Paws & Relax therapy area
Chekhub – IV activation
PCI Mission Critical – Razor shave bar
Networking & Technology Activations
Avtron Power Solutions, MOY, CompuDynamics, Data Center Construction Alliance, Life Cycle Power, Texas Critical Systems – Connect on Deck
Bureau Veritas – Photobooth
IES Communications – Registration desk & networking events
MGM Transformers – On-site photography
Moca Systems, Inc. – Networking lounge
Optimal Power Solutions – Activation floor
Sieyuan – Internet & power provider
Scott Data Centers - Lanyards
Gibraltar – Charity Jail
The 2025 sponsor roster spans continents and disciplines, from North American construction titans to European energy innovators and Asian technology providers, reflecting the global nature of today’s data center ecosystem. With most partnership opportunities sold out months in advance, the 2025 lineup underscores DCAC’s reputation as the most unconventional, high-energy event in the digital infrastructure sector.
About DCAC
Founded in 2015, the Data Center Anti-Conference was created to be the People’s Conference, a place where the industry’s most influential voices, pioneers, and innovators gather for action rather than theory. With its DCAC Pro-Connect difference, the event fosters meaningful connections that last for decades, redefining what a conference can be.
As the Data Center Gold Rush begins, DCAC invites attendees to head south to Austin from September 16–18, 2025, to seize the opportunity and help shape the next era of data centers.
For more information or to register, visit www.dcac-live.com.
Shae Persico
Data Center Anti Conference
+1 331-642-2615
shae@dcac-live.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
X
Other
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.