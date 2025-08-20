Just Announced: Vendors Powering the 10th Annual DCAC 2025

DCAC 2025 Vendor Partners

10th Annual Data Center Anti-Conference Returns to Austin Sept. 16–18 with the Best Partner Lineup Yet

They bring the creativity that makes DCAC the People’s Conference. This is the strongest lineup we have ever had!” — David Isaac, President of DCAC

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Data Center Anti-Conference DCAC ) celebrates its tenth anniversary this year by embracing the theme “The Dawn of the Data Center Gold Rush,” a nod to the explosive demand for compute power driven by AI, autonomous everything, IoT and immersive technologies. Unlike the frenetic 1800s gold rush, this new surge centers on digital infrastructure. DCAC 2025 will bring together more than 1,400 visionaries, builders and rising leaders to explore opportunities, forge connections and stake their claims in the future of data centers.“This year’s DCAC is more than a conference. It marks the beginning of a new era,” said David Isaac, President of DCAC. “As the Data Center Gold Rush takes off, the demand for compute power is growing fast, and our sponsors are the ones making it possible. They are not just supporters, they are partners who help shape the experience. From cowboy hats and mini-golf to robots and IV lounges, they bring the creativity that makes DCAC the People’s Conference. This is the strongest lineup we have ever had.”2025 Sponsor & Activation LineupImmersive Experiences & EntertainmentBeck – DJ sponsorBrasfield & Gorrie – Robotics activationChart Industries – Mario Kart arcadeFluor – Big Buck Hunter arcadeMCE – Live EntertainmentAnord, TEECOM, Sunbelt Rentals, States Manufacturing – Puttin' for Gold Mini Golf eventStyle & PersonalizationBGIS – Permanent jewelry & crossbody bagsSeaman Corporation (FiberTite) – Belts & bucklesGenerex – HatsGordon Architectural Solutions – Official T-shirtsMaddox Transformers – Cowboy hatsProgressive Roofing – Cigar loungeFood, Drink & VIP HospitalityA&P Construction – GuitarsCompass Facilities, Layer 7 Capital, Anord Mardix – MealsCore Scientific – VIP loungeNucor Warehouse Systems – VIP dinnerRosendin – Conference barWärtsilä – Coffee stationEnchanted Rock, OVERWATCH, Axon, McCarthy, Chekhub, IES Communications - VIP breakfastWellness & RelaxationArmstrong World Industries – Paws & Relax therapy areaChekhub – IV activationPCI Mission Critical – Razor shave barNetworking & Technology ActivationsAvtron Power Solutions, MOY, CompuDynamics, Data Center Construction Alliance, Life Cycle Power, Texas Critical Systems – Connect on DeckBureau Veritas – PhotoboothIES Communications – Registration desk & networking eventsMGM Transformers – On-site photographyMoca Systems, Inc. – Networking loungeOptimal Power Solutions – Activation floorSieyuan – Internet & power providerScott Data Centers - LanyardsGibraltar – Charity JailThe 2025 sponsor roster spans continents and disciplines, from North American construction titans to European energy innovators and Asian technology providers, reflecting the global nature of today’s data center ecosystem. With most partnership opportunities sold out months in advance, the 2025 lineup underscores DCAC’s reputation as the most unconventional, high-energy event in the digital infrastructure sector.About DCACFounded in 2015, the Data Center Anti-Conference was created to be the People’s Conference, a place where the industry’s most influential voices, pioneers, and innovators gather for action rather than theory. With its DCAC Pro-Connect difference, the event fosters meaningful connections that last for decades, redefining what a conference can be.As the Data Center Gold Rush begins, DCAC invites attendees to head south to Austin from September 16–18, 2025, to seize the opportunity and help shape the next era of data centers.For more information or to register, visit www.dcac-live.com

