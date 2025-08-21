Stronger Students, Healthier Futures: Renewed National Spotlight on Youth Fitness

FitnessGram® by GreenLight Fitness celebrates almost 45 years of T.R.U.S.T. — Tested, Researched, Unbiased, Student-Centered, and True. Enter a new chapter of fitness with the nation’s most reliable youth health assessment.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Physical fitness is pivotal not only to students’ health and well-being but also to preparing them for success later in life. President Trump’s recent executive order reestablishing the Presidential Fitness Test , under the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition, reignites a national focus on youth fitness and wellness. Our team at GreenLight Fitness is excited to offer our unwavering support in modernizing and enhancing these efforts to help students across the country reach their full fitness potential.As the administration prepares to implement this initiative, FitnessGram stands ready to serve as a vital, innovative tool to support these policy changes. Backed by decades of science-driven research from the Kenneth H. Cooper Institute —now part of Texas Tech Health Sciences Center—FitnessGram offers the data-driven assessments, tools, and resources needed to complement and strengthen the foundational goals of the original Presidential Fitness Test. Created in 1982 under the leadership of Dr. Kenneth Cooper and Dr. Charles Sterling, FitnessGram was designed as the first student fitness report card, providing meaningful feedback on students’ fitness levels while promoting physical education in schools.Unlike traditional fitness testing, FitnessGram evaluates health-related fitness components such as aerobic capacity, body composition, muscular strength, endurance, and flexibility. This comprehensive, personalized approach offers a clearer picture of a student’s physical well-being and identifies areas for improvement, empowering all students—regardless of their starting fitness level—to succeed. Inclusivity and motivation are at the heart of FitnessGram. By focusing on individual progress and attainable goals, FitnessGram ensures that every child can participate meaningfully. This approach not only builds confidence but also fosters a lifelong appreciation for physical activity, a key driver of long-term health and wellness outcomes.Utilized by more than 30,000 schools and tens of millions of students since its inception, FitnessGram is uniquely equipped to support the reinstated Presidential Youth Fitness Test while reflecting the latest best practices in physical education and public health. We welcome the opportunity to collaborate with policymakers, educators, and other stakeholders to create a healthier, more active future for America’s youth. For over 40 years, FitnessGram has been committed to supporting schools, students, and communities in fostering health and fitness for all.We look forward to advancing this mission in partnership with the administration’s renewed focus on physical fitness and wellness.About FitnessGramFitnessGram is the most widely used youth fitness assessment and reporting tool globally. FitnessGram, created in 1982, is the first student fitness report card designed to assess health-related fitness components and provide meaningful feedback to students, parents, and educators under the guidance of Dr. Kenneth Cooper and Dr. Charles Sterling. Today, the Kenneth H. Cooper Institute continues to contribute its findings and collaborates with GreenLight Fitness, the current owner of the software platform, to provide scientific validation and research to support this widely recognized fitness assessment. Collectively, both organizations have committed themselves to providing educators with the most up-to-date resources to evaluate and promote healthy fitness levels for all students. Trusted by schools, districts, and policymakers, FitnessGram aims to enhance physical education, improve student health, and contribute to long-term wellness outcomes. FitnessGram is backed by decades of research and is recognized as a leading tool in health and physical education. To learn more about our platform, please visit www.fitnessgram.net

