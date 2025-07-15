GreenLight Credentials Launches ReadyToWork AI in India

ReadyToWork AI Logo

Revolutionizing Career Readiness and Empowering the Next Generation of Professionals

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GreenLight Credentials proudly announces the launch of ReadyToWork AI in India, setting a new benchmark for scalable, technology-driven career readiness and student empowerment.ReadyToWork AI is the world’s leading AI-powered career readiness platform, built in collaboration with top school districts and colleges to equip students for internships and employment at scale. Already trusted by over 70 academic institutions and benefiting more than 100,000 students worldwide, the platform is now set to make a transformative impact across Indian education.With ReadyToWork AI, students gain access to AI-driven interview simulations tailored to diverse industries, allowing real-world practice in a safe, constructive environment. Instant, actionable feedback through research-backed scoring rubrics, enabling continuous improvement. An AI-powered resume builder for creating professional, job-winning resumes in minutes. Versatile assessment tools for Vivas, coding tests, skill evaluations, and more, streamlining campus placement, employability programs, and industry collaboration.By making professional development personalized, accessible, and data-driven, ReadyToWork AI empowers students to articulate their value, build confidence, and unlock new opportunities. At the same time, educators and counselors benefit from streamlined tools to support every learner’s career journey.GreenLight Credentials has appointed EducationWorld , India’s premier education magazine, as its distribution and implementation partner in India."With ReadyToWork AI, we are not just introducing a platform—we are igniting a movement. This AI-powered leap aligns perfectly with EducationWorld’s vision of preparing India’s youth for the global stage. It’s time we turned our demographic dividend into a powerhouse of skilled, job-ready talent the world can't ignore."—Bhavin Shah, Director and CEO at EducationWorldSeveral of India’s leading Universities have adopted ReadyToWork AI and see it as a vital tool to fuel India’s ambition to develop globally competitive talent and bridge the employability gap.“In a rapidly changing world of work, ReadyToWork AI is a timely innovation. It balances AI-driven assessments with the human touch of faculty mentorship. At JGU, we see it as a vital tool to scale career readiness while preserving academic rigour and global relevance.”—Dr. (Prof.) Raj Kumar, Vice Chancellor, O.P. Jindal Global University“ReadyToWork AI empowers students to discover their voice, pace their preparation, and embrace feedback constructively. In a school like Daly College, where holistic growth is key, it fits beautifully into our 21st-century learning journey.”—Ms. Gunmeet Bindra, Principal, The Daly College, Indore“We are delighted with the rapid pace of adoption of ReadyToWork AI by leading academic institutions across India. Our platform aligns with the institution’s goal of equipping students with the requisite skills and the confidence to apply for and secure employment.”—Manoj Kutty, CEO, GreenLight CredentialsAbout GreenLight CredentialsGreenLight Credentials is a global leader in digital credentialing and career preparation solutions. Our secure, user-friendly platform empowers individuals to manage, share, and leverage verified academic and professional records, enabling lifelong success.About EducationWorldFounded in 1999, EducationWorld is India’s #1 education magazine with a mission to make education the nation’s top priority. With a monthly readership of over one million, EducationWorld is renowned for its authoritative school rankings and advocacy for quality education.

