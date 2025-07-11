FitnessGram® Launches National Ambassador Program - FitnessGram Core®

Breanna Palmeiro, VP of Operations, GreenLight Fitness FitnessGram Ambassadors - "Lead the Movement. Inspire the Future."

Spotlighting Excellence in Physical Education

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FitnessGram , by GreenLight Fitness—the nation's leading youth fitness assessment platform—proudly announces the launch of the FitnessGram Core, a national ambassador program designed to recognize and unite outstanding educators who are transforming student health through innovative and effective physical education practices.Initially developed in 1982 by The Kenneth H. Cooper Institute , FitnessGram has been used for decades in schools across the country to promote lifelong fitness and wellness in youth. Now under the direction of GreenLight Fitness, FitnessGram continues to grow, innovate, and support the next generation of health-focused educators.The new program aims to bring together the best advocates of FitnessGram to share knowledge, exchange ideas, and showcase best practices that inspire healthier, more active school communities."Educators are the driving force behind the success of FitnessGram," says Breanna Palmeiro, Vice President of Operations at GreenLight Fitness. "FitnessGram Core honors their dedication and gives them a platform to share what works, inspire peers, and help shape the future of student fitness."Key features of FitnessGram Core include:• Showcasing Best Practices: Ambassadors will share classroom strategies, motivational approaches, and success stories across national platforms.• Professional Learning Community: Participants will engage with fellow ambassadors in a collaborative network focused on elevating physical education.• Influence the Future of FitnessGram: Ambassadors will offer insight and feedback to inform product innovation, training, and educator support.We want to celebrate the creativity and commitment of physical educators who use FitnessGram to make a measurable difference in student well-being. Through this initiative, GreenLight Fitness seeks to amplify the voices of educators and empower schools nationwide to prioritize lifelong health and physical literacy. Educators currently using FitnessGram are encouraged to apply or nominate a colleague who leads with passion and purpose in the fitness space.To learn more or get involved, visit fitnessgram.net and/or fill out our Ambassador Interest Form About FitnessGramFitnessGram is the most widely used youth fitness assessment and reporting tool globally. FitnessGram was created in 1982 by The Kenneth H. Cooper Institute, which now continues to contribute its findings and collaborates with GreenLight Fitness, the current owner of the software platform. The Kenneth H. Cooper Institute provides scientific validation and research to support this widely recognized fitness assessment. Collectively, both organizations have committed themselves to providing educators with the most up-to-date resources to evaluate and promote healthy fitness levels for all students. Trusted by schools, districts, and policymakers, FitnessGram aims to enhance physical education, improve student health, and contribute to long-term wellness outcomes.

