Sarcoma Foundation of America to Honor SAG-Nominated Actor and Sarcoma Survivor Andrey Ivchenko with Courage Award

Sarcoma Foundation of America Andrey Ivchenko, SAG Award-Nominated Actor & Sarcoma Survivor

Stranger Things actor Andrey Ivchenko uses his sarcoma journey to raise awareness and support for the sarcoma community.

DAMASCUS, MD, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sarcoma Foundation of America (SFA) is proud to honor SAG Award-nominated actor and sarcoma survivor Andrey Ivchenko with the 2025 Amira Yunis Courage Award at its 23rd Annual Stand Up to Sarcoma Gala on September 15, 2025, in New York City.

Known globally for his portrayal of Grigori, the villain in Season 3 of Netflix’s Stranger Things, Ivchenko has built a dynamic acting career with notable roles in Lucifer, Jane the Virgin, Counterpart, and films including xXx: The Return of Xander Cage and the blockbuster video game Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

The Amira Yunis Courage Award honors patients, survivors, and advocates who use their voices to inspire hope and create a better future for the sarcoma community. Ivchenko exemplifies these qualities through his openness about his 2024 chondrosarcoma diagnosis and his dedication to raising awareness of this rare cancer.

Since his diagnosis, Ivchenko has leveraged his platform to highlight sarcoma, emphasize the urgent need for research, and honor the medical teams providing lifesaving care. His advocacy has inspired thousands and offered hope to those navigating their own sarcoma journeys.

"Andrey’s courage and commitment to advocating for others living with this rare cancer is inspiring," said Brandi Felser, CEO of SFA. "He uses his platform to lift the voices of the sarcoma community and amplifies the urgent need for greater research and support for sarcoma patients worldwide."

SFA’s annual Stand Up to Sarcoma gala is the organization’s premier event to raise critical funds for research and patient education, and to celebrate leaders advancing progress against sarcoma. Proceeds from the event support the 2026 cycle of SFA’s grantmaking and advocacy initiatives.

Tickets and sponsorship opportunities for the gala are available at: https://curesarcoma.org/ways-to-help/stand-up-to-sarcoma-gala/

About the Sarcoma Foundation of America

The Sarcoma Foundation of America (SFA) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization based in the United States. SFA’s mission is to improve outcomes for people diagnosed with sarcoma to increase the number of survivors. We do this by funding and advancing research, educating and providing resources for people diagnosed with sarcoma, advocating on behalf of the community, bringing together the collective sarcoma voice, and growing awareness about the disease. For more information, please visit www.curesarcoma.org.

About Sarcoma

Sarcoma is a rare cancer in adults (1 percent of all adult cancers) but rather prevalent in children (about 15% of all childhood cancers). In the U.S., over 17,000 people are diagnosed with sarcoma each year, and more than 7,000 die from the disease. Around 236,000 patients and families are living with sarcoma at any given time. Globally, over 187,000 people are diagnosed each year, and more than 116,000 die from sarcoma.

