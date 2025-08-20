FDLE arrests Duval County man for possession of child sexual abuse material

August 20, 2025

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) arrested Luis Soto, 42, of Jacksonville, on 10 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material, one count of transmission of child sexual abuse material and one count of unlawful use of a two-way communication device. This arrest is the result of FDLE’s statewide initiative to locate and arrest criminals targeting children and sharing files depicting the sexual abuse of children.

FDLE’s investigation began in May after FDLE agents received a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) of a cloud storage account user uploading digital files that contained depictions of child sexual abuse. The investigation identified Soto as the account user, along with a location for where Soto was residing in Jacksonville.



On July 31, FDLE agents served a search warrant for the cloud storage account. A forensic analysis of the account revealed over 1,700 digital images and video files depicting the sexual abuse of children, child erotica and one video depicting the sexual abuse of animals. Some children depicted in the files were as young as seven years old.

Agents arrested Luis Soto on Aug. 18 and transported him to the Duval County Jail. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office assisted with the arrest.



Attorney General James Uthmeier’s Office of Statewide Prosecution in Jacksonville will be prosecuting the case.

The investigation remains active.

Please visit the FDLE website to review tips for keeping your children safe online at https://www.secureflorida.org/SF/Family-Safety/BPParents.

