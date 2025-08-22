Karns & Karns Announces $6.5 Million Verdict in Kern County Negligence Case

Attorney Andre Lee of Karns & Karns led the successful legal battle, securing a $6,536,100 verdict for a family devastated by corporate negligence The law firm of Karns & Karns, led by founders Mike and Bill Karns, has a long-standing reputation for holding corporations accountable and winning complex cases.

Attorney Andre Lee proves a farm labor contractor was liable for a crash after requiring an employee to use their vehicle for work.

The evidence established that the company's operational requirements placed the employee within the scope of his employment, and the jury's verdict affirms that foundational legal principle.” — Andre Lee

KERN COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The law firm of Karns & Karns today announced that a jury in Kern County Superior Court returned a verdict of $6,536,100 in favor of their clients in a personal injury case (Case No. BCV-22-102784). The case involved a vehicle collision with an employee of farm labor contractor De Santiago FLC.The proceedings centered on whether the employee was acting within the course and scope of employment at the time of the collision. The plaintiffs’ counsel, led by trial attorney Andre Lee, presented evidence that the defendant required its employees to use their personal vehicles for work-related travel between fields. The argument was that this policy established the company's liability for the employee's actions."This verdict addresses the legal responsibilities of companies that require employees to use personal vehicles for business purposes," said Mike Karns, a founding partner at Karns & Karns. "Our presentation of the case was based on the factual evidence, and we are satisfied with the jury's decision.""This case was a clear application of the doctrine of respondeat superior," stated trial attorney Andre Lee. "The evidence established that the company's operational requirements placed the employee within the scope of his employment, and the jury's verdict affirms that foundational legal principle."About Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys Karns & Karns is a personal injury law firm with offices serving clients in California, Nevada, and Texas. Founded by active trial attorneys Mike and Bill Karns, the firm brings extensive courtroom experience to each case it handles. The firm's practice areas include a wide range of personal injury matters, such as car and truck accidents, premises liability, construction accidents, and wrongful death claims. Karns & Karns is dedicated to providing thorough legal representation for individuals and families who have been impacted by negligence.Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident AttorneysPhone: 1-800-4THEWIN (1-800-484-3946)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.