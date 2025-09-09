Level 5 Partners Announces Strategic AI Partnership with TalentGenius to Transform Executive Search

Organizations need clarity. In today's accelerated market, intuition alone is a liability. AI expands our reach, but it is rigorous cultural assessment that transforms candidates into enduring leaders” — Thomas Aprill Founder & Managing Partner

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Level 5 Partners, an executive search and leadership advisory firm, today announced a strategic partnership with TalentGenius around TalentGenius Sourcer, their AI-powered talent intelligence platform. The collaboration integrates advanced AI capabilities into Level 5’s executive search and advisory process, enhancing speed, precision, and cultural alignment in identifying and placing top executive and board-level leaders.

This partnership marks a milestone in Level 5 Partners’ mission to redefine executive search by combining human-centered consulting expertise with data-driven leadership assessment, cultural fit analysis, and private equity talent advisory. Leveraging TalentGenius’ Sourcer platform, Level 5 delivers deeper market mapping, predictive candidate insights, and enhanced leadership integration—accelerating search timelines while improving placement success.

The partnership also reinforces Level 5 Partners’ commitment to reshaping the future of executive search, equipping organizations to find and integrate transformative leaders in an increasingly complex business landscape.

As part of every engagement, Level 5 delivers its proprietary Competitive Intelligence & Cultural Fit Dossier—an early-stage research tool that maps culture, competitors, and labor dynamics prior to candidate outreach. This consultative step ensures a full understanding of each client’s market and separates Level 5 from firms that are transactional in scope.

“Organizations today are not just seeking leaders—they are seeking leaders who can drive transformation,” said Tom Aprill, Founder and Managing Partner of Level 5 Partners. “By partnering with TalentGenius, we are combining cutting-edge AI technology with our consulting-led approach to deliver unmatched precision, cultural alignment, and speed for our clients.”

The TalentGenius Sourcer platform enhances executive search and leadership advisory by analyzing millions of data points on global talent, enabling Level 5 Partners to quickly identify, assess, and engage executives who align with clients’ strategic and cultural objectives.

“TalentGenius Sourcer is built to empower firms like Level 5 to deliver next-generation search outcomes,” said Malcolm Frank, CEO of TalentGenius. “Our partnership ensures clients receive a seamless blend of AI-powered insights and the personalized advisory expertise that defines Level 5’s reputation.”

About Level 5 Partners

Level 5 Partners is a Next-Generation Executive Search and Leadership Advisory Firm dedicated to helping organizations identify, assess, and integrate top leadership talent. The firm combines advanced AI-driven sourcing through TalentGenius with proven assessment methodologies, including Hogan and DiSC, to deliver leaders who not only meet business demands but also align with each client’s cultural DNA. Recognized in Hunt Scanlon Media’s Select Guide to America’s Top 250 Executive Search Firms, Level 5 Partners stands among the most trusted and impactful strategists in the executive search landscape.

With a consultative approach, Level 5 Partners serves private equity firms, portfolio companies, and growth-oriented organizations across industries. From confidential C-suite searches to multi-month integration and advisory support, the firm delivers placements that achieve stronger retention, accelerate impact, and secure long-term organizational success. Learn more at www.level5partners.net

About TalentGenius

TalentGenius is a leader in AI-driven talent solutions, helping enterprises and recruiters find, evaluate, and hire top talent. Combining big‑data analytics with modern AI techniques, TalentGenius empowers firms to identify high‑potential leaders faster and more effectively. Learn more at www.talentgenius.io.

