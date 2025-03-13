Level 5 Partners and Leader OnBoarding Announces Strategic Partnership

Growth | Excellence | Business Expansion

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Level 5 Partners, a leading executive search and talent consulting firm, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Leader OnBoarding (LOB), a renowned consulting firm specializing in executive transition support and leadership integration. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in redefining how organizations attract, integrate, and retain top-tier talent across industries.

Founded in 2020 by human capital executive Thomas Aprill, Level 5 Partners was established to provide tailored executive search and consulting services that align talent with organizational culture, values, and long-term goals. Since its inception, the firm has been recognized for its innovative approach to talent acquisition and its dedication to delivering measurable ROI for clients in three sectors including Professional Services (Consulting & SaaS), Mobility (Automotive, Industrial, Manufacturing, Autonomous and Electric vehicles) and HR Consulting.

Leader OnBoarding (LOB), with over two decades of experience, has built a reputation for managing the risks associated with leadership transitions. Through proprietary assessment tools, coaching methodologies, and feedback systems, Leader OnBoarding (LOB) has helped organizations achieve accelerated leader performance, improved retention rates, and enhanced KPIs at all levels. The firm’s evidence-based approach complements Level 5 Partners’ commitment to delivering comprehensive solutions for its clients.

A Shared Vision for Talent Excellence

“At Level 5 Partners, we believe that successful leadership begins with a deep understanding of both organizational needs and individual potential,” said Thomas Aprill, Founder and Managing Partner of Level 5 Partners. “Our partnership with Leader OnBoarding (LOB) enables us to extend our services beyond executive search, providing clients with seamless onboarding and integration solutions that significantly increase the likelihood of long-term success.”

Through this partnership, Level 5 Partners and LOB will offer a holistic suite of services, including:

• Executive Integration Programs: Designed to enhance alignment and accelerate performance during critical transition periods.

• Leadership Assessment Tools: Advanced methodologies to evaluate leadership potential and fit.

• Comprehensive Talent Strategies: Integrating search, selection, onboarding, and retention solutions to deliver unmatched client value.

Proven Results, Lasting Impact

Studies show that the absence of leadership integration support can lead to a 45% failure rate for new hires, costing employers in excess of 2-3X base salaries. This partnership addresses a critical gap in the executive hiring process. By leveraging LOB’s integration expertise, Level 5 Partners is poised to deliver a 90% success rate for leaders, ensuring sustainable impact and a stronger return on investment for clients.

“Organizations today face a highly competitive talent landscape,” said Stephanie Henderson, a Director at Leader Onboarding. “Our combined efforts with Level 5 Partners will provide clients with the tools and insights necessary to not only attract exceptional leaders but also ensure their long-term success within the organization.”

About Level 5 Partners

Level 5 Partners is a Chicago-based executive search and business consulting firm dedicated to transforming how executive search services are delivered. With a foundation in addressing the fragmented executive search industry, the firm offers advanced, consulting-driven solutions that go beyond traditional recruitment. Focused on creating lasting partnerships, Level 5 Partners is committed to enhancing client outcomes and elevating the professional lives of their candidates.

About Leader OnBoarding

Leader OnBoarding (LOB) is a consulting firm that manages the risk associated with new leader selection and transition – accelerating and increasing executive performance and improving retention. For over 20 years, LOB’s proprietary assessment and coaching methodologies and feedback tools have generated immediate and enduring results. Outcomes include significant ROI, improved performance, and KPI achievement at all levels. LOB’s experts deliver high-impact transition support in ways that are relevant to unique client needs. www.leaderonboarding.com

