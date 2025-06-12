Level 5 Partners Welcomes New Advisors Todd Fronckowiak and Paul Cotton

Level 5 Partners provides executive search to the Professional Services (Consulting), Mobility (Autonomous & Electric Vehicle,) and HR Consulting markets.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Level 5 Partners, a nationally recognized executive search and advisory consulting firm, today announced the appointment of Todd Fronckowiak and Paul Cotton as Executive Advisors. The addition of these seasoned leaders marks a significant expansion of the firm’s capabilities in the ADAS and Automotive sectors, as well as Fractional and Business Transformation markets.

Founded in 2020 by industry veteran Thomas Aprill, Level 5 Partners has established itself as a forward-thinking firm offering tailored executive search and advisory services that align talent with organizational values, culture, and long-term strategic goals.

“We are excited to welcome Todd and Paul to the team,” said Aprill. “Their expertise directly aligns with the needs of our clients across mobility, consulting, and interim leadership engagements. This move enhances our ability to deliver transformative outcomes across sectors.”

Fronckowiak brings over 35 years of leadership in transportation safety and advanced vehicle technology, while Cotton adds deep expertise in transformation consulting, private equity-backed ventures, and fractional executive support.

Level 5 Partners has been widely recognized for its innovative approach to search and talent advisory, serving high-growth and Fortune 500 companies across:

● Professional Services (Consulting & SaaS)

● Mobility (Automotive, Manufacturing, EV, Autonomous Vehicles, Safety)

● HR and Organizational Consulting

● AI Next Generation Recruitment Platform (Subscription SaaS) Solution - NEW

The firm’s holistic model includes intake strategy, behavioral assessments, custom job marketing, and a proprietary client portal for real-time collaboration. With this latest expansion, Level 5 Partners deepens its commitment to delivering top-tier leadership and measurable ROI for every client engagement.

About Todd Fronckowiak – ADAS, Autonomous Vehicle Management and Safety

Before joining Level 5 Partners as an Industry Advisor, Todd Fronckowiak served as Vice President of Safety at Cavnue LLC, an AI-driven startup focused on smart infrastructure. In this role, he led initiatives to ensure the safe design and deployment of intelligent transportation systems.

Prior to Cavnue, Todd was Executive Director of Safety Policy and Compliance at Argo AI, a leading autonomous vehicle developer. Over his four-year tenure, he played a pivotal role in building a comprehensive safety case and safety management system, and collaborated closely with senior regulatory officials across the United States and Europe to help shape the emerging framework for autonomous vehicle (AV) safety.

Todd’s foundational expertise stems from his 30-year career at Ford Motor Company, where he ultimately served as Global Head of the Automotive Safety Compliance Office. In that role, he oversaw global regulatory strategy, vehicle safety compliance, and safety investigations across Ford’s portfolio.

Todd holds two M.S. degrees in Engineering from Wayne State University and a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from Michigan State University.

About Paul Cotton - Fractional Executive / Volume Staffing and Infrastructure and Transformation

Paul Cotton joins Level 5 Partners with a distinguished track record of driving organizational transformation and program execution across global enterprises. As Managing Director of Consulting Services, Europe at Oxford International, Paul built a €270 million consulting business over five years with a 28% average contribution margin. He also served as Global Solutions Lead, developing offerings in Program and Project Management, Enterprise Systems, and Business Transformation.

A key architect in Oxford’s shift from staffing to a consulting-led model, Paul has held leadership roles at Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, and ConAgra Foods. He has successfully delivered more than $900 million in programs, including the turnaround of a failing public sector SAP initiative and a $360 million IT transformation.

Paul’s leadership style is rooted in his 14-year service as a British Army Infantry and Staff Officer, where he was seconded to a multinational mission focused on sanctions enforcement and war crimes investigations. This foundation shaped his decisive, team-first leadership approach.

Paul joins Level 5 Partners as an Executive Advisor, expanding the firm’s capability in fractional leadership, enterprise transformation, and PE-backed consulting engagements, reinforcing its commitment to client ROI and long-term talent alignment.

About Level 5 Partners

Level 5 Partners is a boutique executive search and talent consulting firm headquartered in Chicago. The firm is known for its high-touch, ROI-driven approach to aligning leadership talent with cultural fit and business performance goals.

