IDScan.net Brings AI-Powered Identity Verification to CHAINge North America, September 9-10

IDScan.net brings AI-driven ID verification to CHAINge North America, helping supply chain leaders boost security and efficiency.

We're excited to demonstrate how our solutions deliver trust and security at scale, helping logistics leaders protect their assets and streamline their operations.” — Jimmy Roussel, CEO, IDScan.net

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IDScan.net, a leader in AI-driven identity verification, will showcase advanced solutions for supply chain security at CHAINge North America , taking place September 9-10 in Columbus, Ohio. CHAINge North America is the premier education and networking event for supply chain professionals focused on innovation, efficiency, and sustainability.IDScan.net will showcase its VeriScan Identity Platform , highlighting features including ID authentication, digital identity verification, driver verification, visitor management, and third-party background checks. The AI-powered technology prevents cargo theft, restricts unauthorized access to secure areas, simplifies vendor and driver onboarding, and provides comprehensive audit trails for logistics operations."As fraud schemes become increasingly sophisticated, supply chain operators require rapid, accurate identity verification at every critical point," said Jimmy Roussel, CEO at IDScan.net. "We're excited to demonstrate how our solutions deliver trust and security at scale, helping logistics leaders protect their assets and streamline their operations."Key benefits for supply chain professionals include:-Enhanced Fraud Prevention: Authenticate IDs and verify driver identities before cargo handoff, preventing theft before it happens.-Faster Onboarding: Seamless remote verification for vendors and contractors, ensuring regulatory compliance while improving efficiency.-Improved Auditability: Track verified identities through every stage of the supply chain for clearer visibility and robust incident response.Attendees are invited to visit IDScan.net on the expo floor, booth 329 at CHAINge North America to experience live demos and speak with product experts about deployments at terminals, distribution centers, and cross-dock facilities.About CHAINge North AmericaCHAINge North America, scheduled for September 9-10, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio, is the leading event for supply chain innovation and collaboration. Industry professionals gather for insightful sessions, technology showcases, and strategic networking aimed at building smarter, more efficient, and sustainable supply chains.CHAINge North America Media Contact:Casey Larkincasey.l@pesti.ioAbout IDScan.netIDScan.net provides adaptive, AI-powered identity verification solutions, analyzing millions of IDs annually for more than 7,500 organizations worldwide. Headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, the company helps businesses reduce risk, prevent fraud, and maintain compliance.

