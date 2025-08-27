Get Away for A WEEKEND IN MARIN with Ed Bazel's New Album of Piano Instrumentals, the Ultimate Soundtrack for Romance

New Album! A Weekend in Marin was born from a weekend where serenity, beauty, and inspiration all met in perfect harmony. Ed Bazel, pianist, composer and producer Ed Bazel's hands playing a Kayserburg piano. Photo by Zach Miley. Ed Bazel pauses while recording A Weekend in Marin at Skywalker Sound. Photo by Zach Miley. The tracklist for A Weekend in Marin; the titles hint at the romantic inspiration and sound.

Contemporary Pianist Ed Bazel offers sublime music for those seeking serenity, ideal for fans of contemporary piano, easy listening, and new age piano.

The calm of the redwoods, the golden light over the bay, and the gentle stillness of Skywalker Sound all found their way into these compositions.” — Ed Bazel

MARIN CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leave the world behind and head up the Pacific Coast Highway for a romantic weekend in picturesque Marin County, CA. That’s the easy breezy California feeling one enjoys with award-winning pianist-composer-producer Ed Bazel’s new instrumental masterpiece, A Weekend in Marin (New Thought Records, 2025). A new video capturing the iconic coastline goes live this Thursday on YouTube.The composer surprised his superfan community, called the Elegant Piano Escape, with the new album release this week. Unfolding like a treasured love letter, Bazel’s crystalline piano performance is accentuated by Austin Hoke (violin), Laura Epling (cello), and the soft stylings of GRAMMY-winning guitarist James “Kimo” West.Piano music fans can listen now on the platform of their choice, and catch the "Pacific Drive" music video premiere and a live chat with Bazel on Thursday, August 28th at 3 pm Pacific. Set a reminder notification here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EGxRm_WI3zI “It brings me great joy to share with you my newest album, entitled A Weekend in Marin, a new collection of romantic piano melodies inspired by the quiet elegance of Northern California. Recorded at the legendary Skywalker Sound , nestled among the rolling hills and lush landscapes of Marin County, this album was born from a weekend where serenity, beauty, and inspiration all met in perfect harmony. The calm of the redwoods, the golden light over the bay, and the gentle stillness of Skywalker Sound all found their way into these compositions. May this music accompany your own moments of escape, romance, and peace,” Bazel shared.Bazel and his team – including executive producer Tim Shelton and Nashville-based co-producer Alex Carter – go to great lengths to record Bazel’s piano performances to capture the very highest quality of sound. For this 15-track album of original piano-driven music, they recorded, mixed and mastered with the finest and most talented “ears” in the music recording industry. Multi-GRAMMY-Winning recording engineer Leslie Ann Jones recorded a 3-day session at Skywalker Sound in Marin County, CA, with additional engineering and mixing by Alex Carter at Curb Studios @28 in Nashville. For the Immersive Audio version of the album, Bazel again joined forces with producer Herb Watl and mixer Eric Schilling at Media Hyperium Studios, with Immersive Mastering by Michael Romanowski of Coast Mastering."This album has turned out to be better than I ever could have imagined," Bazel added, "I'm so grateful to the incredible team who brought this album all together."A Weekend in Marin is available in CD and Immersive formats, as well as streaming and digital downloads on all quality music platforms and Bandcamp. A new video of “Pacific Drive” feels like a love letter to the California coastline and Pacific Coast Highway (PCH); it was edited by the renowned editor Chuck Crews, and is set for release on Thursday.The new album will be entered for GRAMMYAward consideration in the Contemporary Instrumental and Immersive categories. Choice of listening links at: https://edbazel.hearnow.com/a-weekend-in-marin About Ed Bazel:Known for his soul-stirring piano compositions, Bazel’s music blends elegance and emotion. His independently produced albums—Bella Piano (2013), Homecoming (2021), and The London Sessions series—are celebrated for their soothing and introspective melodies, and have won over 30 awards. Born in Huntington, West Virginia, Ed began his journey with the piano at the age of five, later drawing inspiration from The Beatles' iconic debut on The Ed Sullivan Show. Bazel has played some of the finest rooms in America, and regularly places his music in feature films and documentaries. He is also the owner of The River of Calm radio station, which sponsors the Headphones for Chemotherapy program providing soothing music to chemotherapy patients.To learn more about Ed Bazel, read the feature story at https://contemporaryfusionreviews.com/edbazelkayserburg/ For media interviews and radio requests, contact Beth Hilton at The B Company, bethhilton@thebcompany.comTracklist:Pacific DriveLove Letter To The CoastMoonlight In Muir WoodsSky WalkingRomance In The RedwoodsStarlight WaltzWindsweptFoggy MorningMelody To MarinIn My EyesLullaby In The PinesSunset Over The BayCalifornia SunriseAutumn ReverieThe Tide

"Pacific Drive" Official Video | A Weekend in Marin

