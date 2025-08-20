Jacuzzi Hot Tubs of Edmonton Grand Opening

Jacuzzi Hot Tubs of Edmonton has announced their grand opening, marking the third location for owners Matthew Vigue, Landon Blakely & Jeff Mackay.

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jacuzzi Hot Tubs of Edmonton has announced their grand opening, marking the third location for owners Matthew Vigue, Landon Blakely & Jeff Mackay. The new store is located at 5735 Gateway Blvd NW in Edmonton.The expansion comes as Canada's wellness economy reaches unprecedented growth, especially within the Alberta hot tub industry."Edmonton has been on our radar for years, and the timing couldn't be better," said Matthew Vigue, owner of Jacuzzi Hot Tubs of Edmonton. "Canadians are increasingly prioritizing home wellness solutions, and our expansion allows us to meet the growing demand in Northern Alberta. We're not just selling JacuzziHot Tubs, we're providing wellness centres for the home."The over 5,000-square-foot building features an extensive selection of JacuzziHot Tubs, comprehensive maintenance services along with a full line of accessories and water care products are all available.Customers can also shop other home wellness products, such as:The new store has created local jobs and is open seven days a week. Customers can visit the store to explore their options in person, learn more about the brands and feel more confident in their purchase.More About Jacuzzi Hot Tubs of EdmontonJacuzzi Hot Tubs of Edmonton is a premier provider of high-quality hot tubs and wellness solutions in Edmonton. Customers can benefit from expert consultation, professional installation, and ongoing service support. Jacuzzi Hot Tubs of Edmonton is committed to enhancing customers' well-being through innovative hydrotherapy products designed for the Canadian climate.For more information, visit www.jacuzziedmonton.ca

