Heritage Pools Named to 2025 PSN/Hayward Top 50 Builders

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Heritage Pools is proud to announce its inclusion in the prestigious 2025 Pool & Spa News (PSN) and Hayward Top 50 Builders list. This honor recognizes the most outstanding pool and spa builders in the United States and marks a significant milestone for Heritage Pools as a leader in luxury outdoor living solutions.Now in its 23rd year, the PSN/Hayward Top 50 Builders program highlights contractors who have demonstrated exceptional performance in:- Residential pool construction- Community involvement- Staff management and training- Web presence- Industry contributions.Heritage Pools’ placement on this year’s list underscores its commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction in an increasingly competitive and challenging market.In 2024, the Top 50 Builders collectively generated $1.76 billion in revenue, including $1.35 billion from residential construction. These firms built over 10,000 residential pools last year, with an average project value exceeding $118,000. Amid shifting market conditions, Heritage Pools continues to distinguish itself through superior craftsmanship, cutting-edge design, and a dedication to service excellence.“We’re thrilled and honored to be recognized as one of the nation’s top pool builders,” said a spokesperson for Heritage Pools. “This recognition is a testament to our team’s passion, precision, and pursuit of creating transformative backyard experiences for our clients.”Heritage Pools has been serving the Charleston area for over 20 years, offering a full range of services including custom pool building, renovations and upgrades, pool replastering, liner replacement, and ongoing maintenance. With a focus on artistry and engineering, the company’s award-winning pools continue to raise the bar in the pool and spa industry.As one of the standout companies newly recognized in this year’s Top 50, Heritage Pools remains committed to growth, innovation, and delivering outdoor spaces that reflect the highest standards of excellence.For more information about Heritage Pools and their services, please visit www.swimhere.com

