Sunset Pools Wins Three Prestigious 2025 Pebble Tec 'World’s Greatest Pools' Awards

KATY, TX, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sunset Pools, a premier luxury pool builder based in Katy, Texas, is proud to announce that three of its custom pool designs have been recognized as winners in the prestigious 2025 Pebble Tec “World’s Greatest Pools” Awards.Celebrated for exceptional design, craftsmanship, and attention to detail, the following Sunset Pools projects were selected among the world’s most inspiring and innovative outdoor spaces:These accolades underscore Sunset Pools’ commitment to transforming ordinary backyards into elegant sanctuaries that blend beauty, relaxation, and functionality.“We’re deeply honored to receive not just one, but three ‘World’s Greatest Pools’ awards from Pebble Tec this year,” said Adam and Sonia Traugott, Founders of Sunset Pools. “Each of these projects reflects our core mission: to make beauty better through timeless design, impeccable quality, and spaces that bring people together.”Setting the Standard for Backyard ExcellenceWith over 90 years of combined experience, Sunset Pools provides custom pool and spa design-build services for homeowners in Katy and surrounding communities. The company’s vision is rooted in creating serene, sustainable outdoor escapes that inspire a lifestyle of connection and comfort. Sunset Pools’ award-winning team approaches every project with creativity, precision, and a client-first mindset, ensuring that each outdoor space reflects the homeowner’s unique vision and lifestyle.About the “World’s Greatest Pools” AwardsHosted annually by Pebble Tec, the World’s Greatest Pools contest showcases the best in pool design and construction across the globe. Builders submit their most inspiring projects for consideration, with winners featured in Pebble Tec’s Gallery of Excellence.To view 2025 winners, visit: pebbletec.com/inspiration/worlds-greatest-poolsAbout Sunset PoolsAt Sunset Pools, we believe a pool is more than a luxury. It’s a sanctuary. Our passion lies in crafting award-winning outdoor spaces that reflect elegance, quality, and timeless appeal. Serving Katy, Texas, and the surrounding areas, we are committed to making your pool-building experience seamless, enjoyable, and unforgettable.For more information, visit: https://sunsetpoolsinc.com

