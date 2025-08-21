Red Phone Booth to Celebrate Dragon Con 2025 with Doctor Who-Inspired Events

Red Phone Booth Goes Blue for Dragon Con in Downtown Atlanta Themed Craft Cocktails

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Red Phone Booth , Atlanta’s premier prohibition experience, is excited to welcome Dragon Con to the city for the ninth consecutive year this Labor Day weekend, August 27 through September 1. Dragon Con is the largest multi-media, pop culture convention focusing on science fiction and fantasy, gaming, comics, literature, art, music, and film in the universe.Red Phone Booth will offer a special series of events and promotions designed to enhance the convention experience for members and attendees alike. Centrally located in Downtown Atlanta, just 100 feet from Peachtree Street at 17 Andrew Young International Blvd, Red Phone Booth is the ultimate destination for fans seeking a unique and immersive celebration during Dragon Con. Convention attendees can get the code for entry through their hotel concierge.A Whovian TransformationIn honor of this year’s festivities, Red Phone Booth will undergo a remarkable transformation, painting the iconic entrance, an antique London red phone booth, to BLUE to resemble the famous police box from Doctor Who. This homage to one of the most beloved sci-fi series will set the tone for a weekend filled with adventure, camaraderie and celebration. Additionally, Red Phone Booth has added an intergalactic window mural that sets the tone before you even step inside.Exclusive Events and OffersThe Dragon Con themed lounge will create themed craft cocktails to transport you across time and space. Each evening, guests can enjoy a complimentary Pasta and Salad Bar from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. while supplies last, courtesy of Amalfi Cucina & Mercato, offering a taste of Italy to fuel the night’s festivities. At 10:01 p.m., Red Phone Booth will host a complimentary toast in honor of the 10th Doctor from Doctor Who. Patrons are invited to raise their glasses and celebrate the spirit of adventure and the many Dragon Cons to come.Throughout the weekend, patrons can take advantage of an exclusive BOGO Offer, allowing them to buy one, get one (of another of equal or lesser value free) on select products from the walk-in humidor. Guests will also enjoy raffle prizes and giveaways all weekend. You never know what might materialize, from merch to VIP experiences.In the spirit of Dragon Con, Red Phone Booth will adopt a “Geek Chic” Dress Code for the weekend, encouraging cosplay while maintaining a standard of elegance. While creativity is encouraged, guests are reminded that attire must be fully covering, and body paint will not be permitted.Members are encouraged to secure their spot at these exclusive events by making advanced reservations through the member app. For those seeking a more demure, more mindful Red Phone Booth experience, the Buckhead location will maintain its regular dress code and atmosphere throughout the holiday weekend.For more information about the Dragon Con events at Red Phone Booth, or to learn more about membership opportunities, visit www.RedPhoneBooth.com . For entry, please ask your hotel concierge for the code.About Red Phone BoothRed Phone Booth venues offer an immersive 1920’s Prohibition experience, featuring an exquisite design with vintage-inspired décor, plush seating, and a world-class mixology program. With multiple locations across the South, including Atlanta, Nashville, Dallas, Miami, and coming soon to Tampa, FL and Durham, NC, Red Phone Booth provides members with unparalleled service, exclusive tasting events, and a curated selection of products and spirits.For more information, visit www.RedPhoneBooth.com

