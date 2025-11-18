The Jockey Club Provides Grant to Support the South Carolina Thoroughbred Owners & Breeders Association (SCTOBA)

SCTOBA logo

AIKEN, SC, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The South Carolina Thoroughbred Owners & Breeders Association (SCTOBA) has received a grant from The Jockey Club , the national breed registry and long-standing advocate for the improvement of Thoroughbred breeding and racing.The grant will help SCTOBA advance efforts that strengthen South Carolina’s equine industry — a region known for its long history of Thoroughbred development and training. The support reflects The Jockey Club’s ongoing commitment to fostering growth, integrity, and engagement within the sport nationwide.“This grant underscores The Jockey Club’s dedication to sustaining and advancing Thoroughbred racing,” said Everett R. Dobson, Chair of The Jockey Club. “South Carolina plays an essential role in preparing horses and horsemen who contribute to the health of the industry across the country, and we’re proud to assist SCTOBA in its efforts to further that mission.”“We greatly appreciate The Jockey Club’s support and recognition of South Carolina’s importance in the national Thoroughbred landscape,” said Kip Elser, Director of SCTOBA. “This grant allows us to expand educational outreach and continue promoting opportunities that strengthen the state’s equine economy for breeders, trainers, and fans alike.”About SCTOBAThe South Carolina Thoroughbred Owners & Breeders Association advocates for the advancement of the state’s Thoroughbred industry through leadership, education, and collaboration. The organization supports responsible breeding, training, and racing while promoting South Carolina’s role as a vital contributor to the national Thoroughbred community. Visit www.sctoba.org to learn more.About The Jockey ClubFounded in 1894, The Jockey Club serves as the breed registry for Thoroughbreds in the United States and Canada and is dedicated to the improvement of Thoroughbred breeding and racing. The organization supports a variety of initiatives to promote the sport, ensure integrity, and expand participation.Learn more at www.jockeyclub.com

