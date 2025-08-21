Arcus Power Announces Patrick Smith as VP of Technology to Accelerate AI Energy Innovation

Arcus Power AI solutions for energy expansion

Patrick Smith joins Arcus Power as VP of Technology, bringing AI and systems expertise to drive growth and innovation in energy markets.

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arcus Power, a leading provider of AI energy market intelligence, today announced the appointment of Patrick Smith as Vice President of Technology. Smith will lead the company’s technology strategy and execution as Arcus Power continues to scale its platform to meet rising global energy demand using artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Smith joins Arcus Power after nearly a decade at Clari, where he built the company’s flagship AI-powered forecasting product and helped define the revenue intelligence category. Rising through the ranks from Principal Engineer to Senior Director of Engineering, he led more than 50 engineers across six development groups while spearheading international expansion. Earlier in his career, Smith held senior roles at AdStar, Fortify (later acquired by HP), and Upwork (formerly oDesk), where he developed scalable products used by leading enterprises, including Google, Facebook, and Travelocity. His career began in aerospace, where he worked on control systems, sonar, and satellite projects with organizations including Lockheed Martin and NASA.

“Patrick brings depth in both technology and leadership,” said Dan Erhardt, CEO of Arcus Power. “His track record in bringing AI into real-world systems will push our technology forward and create immediate value for our customers and partners. That ability, combined with his leadership, will make a real impact here at Arcus and for our customers.”

Smith brings not only deep technical expertise but also a passion for applying AI and machine learning to critical infrastructure.

“I’m thrilled to join Arcus Power at a pivotal moment when AI is driving unprecedented energy demand,” said Patrick Smith, VP of Technology at Arcus Power. “We are at the epicentre of one of the most critical infrastructure challenges of our time. Having built category-defining enterprise solutions at companies like Clari, C3, and Upwork in Silicon Valley throughout my career, I am excited to join Arcus Power’s mission to harness AI and machine learning for social good—revolutionizing how energy is managed, distributed, and optimized to create a more sustainable and accessible energy future for all.”

With Smith’s appointment, Arcus Power continues to strengthen its leadership team as it builds the most comprehensive energy market intelligence platform.

